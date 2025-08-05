Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Massachusetts police training materials classify Moms for Liberty as 'hate group' alongside Antifa

Materials describe group as using parents' rights as 'vehicle to attack public education' and target minorities

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich reacts to news that a training manual for Massachusetts police officers has identified her organization as a hate group.

A committee responsible for training thousands of police officers across Massachusetts listed parental rights group Moms for Liberty under "Hate Groups" active in the Bay State.

The Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee added the conservative-leaning parental rights group to the ranks of organizations like Antifa in an instructor lesson plan titled "Freedom and Hate: Speech, Crimes and Groups." 

A portion of the in-service training slideshow reads in part, "Members [of Moms for Liberty] use parents' rights as a vehicle to attack public education and make schools less welcoming for minority and LGBTQ+ students." 

TEACHERS UNION BOSSES SPLIT OVER SUPREME COURT RULING ON PARENTAL RIGHTS TO SHIELD KIDS FROM LGBTQ CONTENT

A police in uniform

Massachusetts police training materials designated Moms for Liberty as a "hate group."  (iStock)

The group's co-founder Tina Descovich pushed back against the messaging, which was first reported by The Daily Wire.

"It's very concerning to me that the people that have been charged with protecting us and keeping us safe have been trained… that we are a threat, that we're a danger, and that's very concerning to the safety of my members," she told "Fox & Friends First."

Descovich said her group consists of "the very best moms and dads across the country" who volunteer and advocate for change to provide a better educational environment for children in public schools.

AUTHORS BLAST 'HARMFUL' SCOTUS RULING ALLOWING PARENTS TO OPT KIDS OUT OF READING THEIR LGBTQ+ BOOKS

Tina Descovich

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

She blamed the Southern Poverty Law Center during her appearance.

The left-leaning civil rights group designated Moms for Liberty and 11 other groups as "anti-government extremist groups" in its annual 2022 Year In Hate and Extremism report. 

The MPTC training materials cited SPLC's extremist label.

"The fact that the Southern Poverty Law Center has added our organization to their hate map has absolutely led to things like this training, like police being trained, that we are an anti-government extremist group or that we are equivalent to groups like Antifa that are burning down whole neighborhoods."

Moms for Liberty obtained the MPTC's materials through a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request.

Fox News Digital reached out to the MPTC for comment but did not receive a response. 

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.