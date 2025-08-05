Massachusetts police training materials classify Moms for Liberty as 'hate group' alongside Antifa

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A committee responsible for training thousands of police officers across Massachusetts listed parental rights group Moms for Liberty under "Hate Groups" active in the Bay State.

The Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee added the conservative-leaning parental rights group to the ranks of organizations like Antifa in an instructor lesson plan titled "Freedom and Hate: Speech, Crimes and Groups."

A portion of the in-service training slideshow reads in part, "Members [of Moms for Liberty] use parents' rights as a vehicle to attack public education and make schools less welcoming for minority and LGBTQ+ students."

The group's co-founder Tina Descovich pushed back against the messaging, which was first reported by The Daily Wire.

"It's very concerning to me that the people that have been charged with protecting us and keeping us safe have been trained… that we are a threat, that we're a danger, and that's very concerning to the safety of my members," she told "Fox & Friends First."

Descovich said her group consists of "the very best moms and dads across the country" who volunteer and advocate for change to provide a better educational environment for children in public schools.

She blamed the Southern Poverty Law Center during her appearance.

The left-leaning civil rights group designated Moms for Liberty and 11 other groups as "anti-government extremist groups" in its annual 2022 Year In Hate and Extremism report.

The MPTC training materials cited SPLC's extremist label.

"The fact that the Southern Poverty Law Center has added our organization to their hate map has absolutely led to things like this training, like police being trained, that we are an anti-government extremist group or that we are equivalent to groups like Antifa that are burning down whole neighborhoods."

Moms for Liberty obtained the MPTC's materials through a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request.

Fox News Digital reached out to the MPTC for comment but did not receive a response.