Kayleigh McEnany calls out Jen Psaki’s 'snarky' answer on mask mandate ruling

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave a "snarky" response to a federal court voiding the Biden administration’s mask mandate for travelers.

Responding to questions from Fox News' Peter Doocy, Psaki declined to say whether the mask mandate would still be in effect for travelers.

"You’re the press secretary and you know how government works. That’s a snarky answer. The answer is we respect the opinion of the federal judiciary, but that’s not what she said," said McEnany.

McEnany said she was on a flight Monday when the ruling came down and there was an eruption of cheers from the people onboard, while the White House expressed disappointment with the development.

"I hope Jen Psaki fights very hard against this ruling. I hope President Biden does and I hope they show the true autocrats they are," she said, calling out liberals who responded by putting down the qualifications of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle.

"She's a smart woman. … Go ahead, go after her, go after America, we're all celebrating."

Co-host Kennedy said Americans in both parties "are ready to move on" and most feel the decision on whether to wear a mask should be up to each individual.

The White House said the federal court ruling Monday to void the Biden administration’s mask mandate for travelers using public transportation such as trains and airplanes was "obviously a disappointing decision" in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending its order for passengers to wear face coverings be extended.

A federal judge on Monday voided the Biden administration's transportation mask mandate from the CDC, which applies to people as young as 2 years old, and had been set to expire a number of times. The order was recently extended to May 3 before Monday’s ruling.

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno said the mask ruling should’ve been handed down a long time ago and that the judge ruled that the mask mandate’s authority was outside of the scope of the CDC.

"This judge ruled that this authority with was outside the scope, in fact, of this CDC, violating these administrative procedures act. It basically means it's not within your scope of authority and that’s not based on some type of superseding data that moves it out of the way."

Charlie Hurt argued that the Biden administration’s disappointment in the failure of the mask mandate extension connects deeper to their disappointment in the Constitution.

"All of these rules are not just capricious rules, these are designed to protect our liberties. It is supposed to be difficult to take people’s liberties away. That’s the whole point of the process," he said.