Sen. McSally says some in media are 'parroting' Chinese propaganda amid coronavirus pandemic

Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally on Friday blasted the media outlets for “parroting” China’s propaganda against the United States as it relates to the U.S. starting the coronavirus outbreak.

McSally agreed with an excerpt from a RealClear Politics article “Beijing Fears COVID-19 Is Turning Point for China, Globalization.“

“While the world fights the coronavirus pandemic, China is fighting a propaganda war. Beijing’s war aim is simple: shift away from China all blame for the outbreak, the botched initial response, and its early spread, into the broader world.”

“After dealing with the first great global crisis of the 21st century, the world must fundamentally rethink its dependence on China.”

“Some of our media outlets, unfortunately, are parroting that propaganda, trying to supplant us in global dominance and it’s disgusting but it is not surprising,” the member of the Senate Armed Services Committee told “Fox News @ Night.”

China, on Tuesday, escalated its tit-for-tat propaganda war with the United States over who's to blame for the spread of the coronavirus by placing restrictive measures on several top media companies, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, prompting strong opposition from the Trump administration.

It's just the latest move by Beijing to punish the U.S. for its reporting on the global pandemic, the origin of which has been traced back to Wuhan, China.

In a statement, China claimed the new restrictions on U.S. reporters were a retaliation against the Trump administration for putting caps on the number of journalists from five Chinese state-run media outlets working in the United States last month.

McSally said that she has never trusted the Chinese Communist Party and its totalitarian regime.

McSally went on to say, “Now instead of taking responsibility and having transparency to stop this pandemic. Now, they are taking advantage of it. They could’ve come hat in hand with humility, perhaps, to help others after they screwed up but instead it seems like they’re going on a propaganda campaign."