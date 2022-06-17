Expand / Collapse search
Abortion
Published

Sen. Marsha Blackburn slams 'unconscionable' stance by left toward threats to pro-life groups

Buffalo pregnancy resource center firebombed earlier this month by the group Jane’s Revenge

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Dems’ silence on threats to pro-life groups ‘unconscionable’: Sen. Blackburn Video

Dems’ silence on threats to pro-life groups ‘unconscionable’: Sen. Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., calls out the Democrats, Attorney General Merrick Garland for failing to condemn violence against pro-life groups, churches.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., criticized the Biden Department of Justice, Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats for their "unconscionable" response to growing threats of violence toward Supreme Court justices and pro-life groups on "America Reports" Friday.

NEW YORK PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTER ALLEGEDLY ‘FIREBOMBED’ BY LEFT-WING GROUP, INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: They are breaking the law. This is a federal offense, and they need to be taken down to city hall and booked because they are in violation of federal law. And the fact that the DOJ has not stepped forward, the fact that Nancy Pelosi and the House took a month to look at providing extra security for the justices and their families, this is unconscionable. And then you had the Squad and some of the leftists who voted no on protecting the justices. But they voted for extra protection for themselves after January 6th. 

