Sen. Marsha Blackburn slams 'unconscionable' stance by left toward threats to pro-life groups

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., criticized the Biden Department of Justice, Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats for their "unconscionable" response to growing threats of violence toward Supreme Court justices and pro-life groups on "America Reports" Friday.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: They are breaking the law. This is a federal offense, and they need to be taken down to city hall and booked because they are in violation of federal law. And the fact that the DOJ has not stepped forward, the fact that Nancy Pelosi and the House took a month to look at providing extra security for the justices and their families, this is unconscionable. And then you had the Squad and some of the leftists who voted no on protecting the justices. But they voted for extra protection for themselves after January 6th.

