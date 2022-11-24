Mark Wahlberg shares powerful message behind 'Father Stu: Reborn': 'Nobody is beyond redemption'

Mark Wahlberg’s recent hit movie "Father Stu" is being re-released in theaters after its initial debut in April. The new version, as Wahlberg explained, was subject to significant editing, but he argued the message remains impactful.

"We took out all 200 and some odd swears," Wahlberg said on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday, "and the film is still as powerful."

"Father Stu: Reborn" will hit theaters in December. The story follows Father Stuart’s difficult path to redemption after his family is shattered at the beginning of the film.

The re-release serves as a PG-13 version suitable for families.

MARK WAHLBERG LEFT HOLLYWOOD FOR NEVADA TO GIVE HIS KIDS A ‘BETTER LIFE’: ‘THIS MADE A LOT MORE SENSE FOR US’

"Given the nature of the R-rated movie, lots of families didn't feel comfortable with their children seeing it, but they really wanted them to get the message," Wahlberg told Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo.

"To see Stu's journey and the struggle that he went through to find his calling, we felt, was really important for people of all ages to see."

Wahlberg said the removal of the expletives didn’t take anything away from the message behind the film, but he encouraged young people to see the original cut when they’re older.

He argued that seeing the way Father Stu handled adversity and suffering and, ultimately, found his calling serving God will have a lasting impact on viewers.

WHAT MADE MARK WAHLBERG FAMOUS? HOW THE ACTOR WENT FROM MARKY MARK TO MOVIE STAR

"I really wanted young people as a whole to see it, but especially young boys," he said.

"We want to prevent kids from making a lot of the same mistakes that we made – certainly mistakes that I made. So anything that we can do to kind of show them an easier path to serving God and just being positive, productive members of society."

Wahlberg said "Father Stu," which is based on a true story, was one of the most important movies of his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This film especially has touched so many people, and it's reminded them about what life is really all about," Wahlberg explained.

"We want people to know that they're not forgotten, we've all made mistakes, and that nobody is beyond redemption," he said. "We want to spread a lot more love and a lot more acceptance."