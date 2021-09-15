Gen. Kellogg on 'Kilmeade Show': Milley must resign or be removed if report on secret China calls is true

Fox News contributor Gen. Keith Kellogg told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley needs to resign or be removed if he undermined the Trump administration by having secret phone calls with Chinese officials.

During the final months of former President Donald Trump's term, Milley made two phone calls to Chinese officials in fear that Trump would create conflict with the communist nation, a new book authored by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa has claimed.

"If what is in the Woodward book is true, then Mark Milley needs to resign or be removed from his position immediately," said Kellogg, who served as national security adviser to VP Mike Pence.

MILLEY SECRETLY CALLED CHINESE OFFICIALS OUT OF FEAR TRUMP WOULD 'ATTACK' IN FINAL DAYS, BOOK CLAIMS

In the book, it is alleged that Milley made two secret phone calls, both to his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army. The book alleges that the phone calls took place prior to the 2020 presidential election on Oct. 30, 2020, and two days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, on Jan. 8, 2021.

According to the book, Milley contacted Li after he had reviewed intelligence that suggested Chinese officials believed the United States was planning an attack on China amid military exercises in the South China Sea.

"General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be OK," Milley told him during the first call, the book said. "We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you."

The book, excerpted in the Washington Post, also stated that Milley told Li that he would warn him in advance should America decide to "attack."

"Gen. Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we're going to attack, I'm going to call you ahead of time," Milley added, as reported by the book, "Peril," which is set to be released next week. "It's not going to be a surprise."

The authors of the book also claim Milley contacted Li a second time to reassure him that the U.S. would not make any type of advances or attack China in any form, as Milley promised, "We are 100% steady. Everything’s fine. But democracy can be sloppy sometimes."

Kellogg said since Milley’s role as chairman of the Joint Chiefs is solely to be the principal military adviser to the president of the United States and the National Security Council, "he had no forces under his control." He said Milley was "clearly in a political lane he should not have been in."

"I've never seen any chairman do that before. … None of them operate in that political lane like he did. And it's really kind of disturbing to me that he would do it."

Kellogg said that Milley "lost all of his capital" after the report on his secret calls with Chinese officials.

"He's already alienated 50 percent of the nation out there, those that have been on the Trump side," Kellogg said.

"I think he's lost all his credibility."

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.