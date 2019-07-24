Mark Meadows: Mueller lacked 'grasp of basic facts' of his own probe, whiffed on 'softball question'

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller appeared Wednesday not to recall basic information about the two-year-long Russia investigation that he led, according to Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

Mueller was also not able to answer a simple question from a Democratic lawmaker about his personal history, Meadows added during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

"I was right there next to Bob Mueller for the entire Judiciary hearing, and it was obvious he was not prepared and did not have a grasp of the basic facts," Meadows said. "It was very alarming." Mueller testified Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee.

During Meadows' interview, host Laura Ingraham played a clip of Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., asking Mueller what she said was to be a simple question.

MUELLER FLUBS ON WHICH PRESIDENT APPOINTED HIM TO PROSECUTOR POST IN MASSACHUSETTS

Stanton, a House Judiciary Committee member from Phoenix, asked Mueller which president appointed him to be U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

The former FBI director answered that former President George H.W. Bush named him to the post, but Stanton had to correct him, reminding him it was former President Ronald Reagan who had done so.

Bush later appointed Mueller as U.S. assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division in 1990.

Stanton’s questioning was meant to emphasize Mueller’s long history in government and the respect he garnered from both Democratic and Republican presidents. The former special counsel also served as deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush and later as his FBI director, continuing in that post under former President Barack Obama.

Reacting to the exchange, Meadows said the moment was, "meant to be a softball question by a Democrat."

Later in the interview, Meadows said Democratic lawmakers "forced" Mueller to appear.

"Here we are, with Bob Mueller not being able to answer basic questions of the genesis of this entire investigation," he added.

