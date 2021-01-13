Levin argues Pelosi 'has just destroyed separation of powers' with second Trump impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has "destroyed the separation of powers" by overseeing a second impeachment of President Trump, Mark Levin told "Hannity" Wednesday night.

The "Life, Liberty & Levin" host delivered a broadside against House Democratic leadership, making note of the "sick irony" of watching House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., lead impeachment proceedings against Trump for alleged "incitement of insurrection" last week at the U.S. Capitol.

"I want to remind people of Jerrold Nadler, and the Democrats' former president by the name of Clinton," Levin recalled. "On his last day in office, President Clinton ceded to Jerrold Nadler's request to commute the sentences of Linda Evans and Susan Rosenberg," both members of the far-left May 19th Communist Organization, which sought the violent overthrow of the U.S. government.

Returning to the present, Levin argued that instead of uniting the country against the rioters, Democrats and the media have used the unrest as a proxy to target all Trump supporters across the country.

"We are supposed to be re[programmed] according to MSNBC. We are supposed to lose our jobs, we are supposed to be on hit lists," he said. "Now we have repression by the left, by the Democrats, their media, their social media, we can't even communicate with each other in this country.

"[But] who's [actually] attacking the Constitution?" Levin asked. "Nancy Pelosi has just destroyed the separation of powers by the use of the impeachment power this way, she has destroyed separation of powers.

"What else? Chuck Schumer wants to destroy the courts. Chuck Schumer wants to destroy the Senate. Chuck Schumer wants to destroy the Electoral College. Who is attacking the Constitution?"

Levin concluded that there are "different types of tyrannies. There are the nutjobs, who are armed up, and then there are the people in suits and ties and are well-dressed. They look really good and they have perfume and cologne on and they show up in Congress.

"We have a tyranny of the legislature. The American people saw two tyrannies this week. One today in the House of Representatives, and one last week outside the Capitol building."

Fox News' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.