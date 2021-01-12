Ingraham: Leftist figures calling for Trump supporters to be 'deprogrammed' like Chinese dissidents

Democrats and their mainstream media allies are hell-bent on suppressing dissenting voices as the Biden administration takes office, Laura Ingraham warned viewers Tuesday.

"The Ingraham Angle" host called out Washington Post associate editor Eugene Robinson, who said during an appearance on MSNBC earlier Tuesday that "there are millions of Americans, almost all White, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed.

"It is as though they are members of a cult, the Trumpist cult," added Robinson.

"In their continued effort to use the Capitol incursion for political gain, Democrats feel emboldened to smear tens of millions of Trump supporters," Ingraham replied. "They feel no need to debate issues or policies, not when they can treat their political opponents the way the Chinese treat its dissidents."

"Apparently, they are now in favor of separating families," added Ingraham, referring to a since-fired PBS lawyer caught in a Project Veritas sting saying Trump is "close to Hitler" and that the Department of Homeland Security should set up "reeducation camps". "I thought they were against that."

However, the host noted, these same figures were silent as Black Lives Matter and other leftist groups tore through urban areas last summer, looting big-box retailers, setting fires and at times blowing up automated teller machines.

"We heard no talk of manhunts or big pushes for facial recognition technology or adding supportive politicians to no-fly lists," she said. "Where were the cries for swift justice back then? Remember, a lot of the same people attacked state and federal institutions. And by the way, where are the cries for justice today as thugs continue to target federal courthouses in places like Portland and Philadelphia?

"Condemning violence shouldn't be related to one's ideology [or] the ideology of the perpetrator," Ingraham concluded, "and neither should the call for justice, ever."