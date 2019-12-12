Mark Levin says Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler lack credibility on impeachment: 'They do not believe in the rule of law'

House Democrats leading the Trump impeachment effort do not revere the rule of law as much as they claim to, Mark Levin told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night.

"Let's look at the committee chairmen and the speaker," Levin said during an appearance on "Hannity."

"You have Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler. What do they have in common? A lot of things -- but they talk about the rule of law. They come from sanctuary cities that nullify federal law and they support that. They obstruct ICE and law enforcement.

"They reject our immigration laws and now they are talking about the rule of law. They do not believe in the rule of law."

All three lawmakers have long represented liberal bastions, Levin noted. Pelosi has represented San Francisco since 1987, Nadler has represented the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City since 1992, and Schiff has represented Burbank, Calif. -- near Los Angeles -- since 2001.

"The Constitution is the law of the land, not any of these potentates that run these committees and not Nancy Pelosi," Levin added.

In addition, Levin predicted that, with the Democrats' current threshold for impeachable offenses, future presidents are in danger of being impeached themselves.

"Literally every president who crosses the House of Representatives in the future under the standard-less procedures they have in place -- with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- is subject to potential impeachment if they don't bow to the will of the majority of the House of Representatives," he said.

He said the Senate has not yet weighed in on the "obstruction of Congress" charge, making the impeachment article simply "obstruction of a rogue faction of radical Democrats in the House of Representatives."

"The president of the United States has no obligation to them."

Levin later listed several past presidents whom he believed would warrant impeachment under the Democrats' current standard.

"Thomas Jefferson would be impeached -- the Louisiana Purchase without budget approval from the Congress," he claimed.

"Woodrow Wilson would be impeached. He re-segregated the civil service and he put political opponents and reporters in prison. The great FDR would be impeached [for the] internment of Japanese-Americans, Italian-Americans. German-Americans. [He] used the Internal Revenue Service against the Philadelphia Inquirer owner and against the Gannett owner. ... FDR would be impeached 25 times."

He added that the next Democratic president should be impeached.

"Not to get even, not because we are at their low level," he said. "but because the Republicans can't live under one Constitution when the Democrats live under another Constitution."