Mark Levin torches UK leader Starmer, details why he’s 'sick and tired' of Europe's lectures to Israel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer entered Mark Levin's crosshairs Wednesday after making demands of Israel and threatening to recognize a Palestinian state unless the former agrees to a ceasefire and takes "substantive steps" to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"I’m a little sick and tired of these Western Europeans lecturing the state of Israel about how to fight a war," the "Life, Liberty and Levin" host said on "America's Newsroom."

"If they had had their way, Israel already would have surrendered to Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. These guys [European leaders] don't know how to fight a war, they don't know how to defend their own people, they have open immigration, their countries have been taken over… They have no rational policy at all for Israel to defend itself and protect itself."

Levin said what Starmer and other European leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron expect from Israel is an "impossibility" and asked what the nations have done to de-escalate the conflict and humanitarian crisis in the region.

STARMER SAYS UK TO RECOGNIZE PALESTINIAN STATE IF ISRAEL DOESN'T AGREE TO CEASEFIRE, HAMAS MUST 'DISARM'

"[Israel] is the only country in the history of modern warfare that has fed the citizens of its enemy in a time of war… We have never done it. No country has ever done it. Israel, their IDF is dying every day. Nobody cares about it. Nobody reports about it. They're fighting a defensive war, they've said enough is enough, and they're being told ‘You need to feed the enemy while you defeat the enemy, while you have a ceasefire, while you have peace,’ and this jackass in Britain is sitting there saying, 'We're going to have a two-state solution.'

"Somebody posted, 'that's like giving the Third Reich a country before it's defeated' for the purposes of a ceasefire," said Levin, author of the new book, "On Power."

The conservative host also slammed legacy media outlets for misrepresenting starvation in Gaza and pinning the responsibility on Israel, particularly pointing to an instance of an emaciated child with preexisting health conditions who was framed as starving.

HAMAS 'HARDENS' STANCE IN CEASEFIRE TALKS AS NETANYAHU RECALLS NEGOTIATION TEAM

Starmer warned during a press conference Tuesday that the United Kingdom will recognize a Palestinian state if Israel does not agree to a ceasefire and move toward peace in Gaza by September.

"I can confirm that the U.K. will recognize the State of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, unless the Israeli government take substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution," Starmer told reporters.

"This includes allowing the U.N. to restart the supply of aid and making clear there will be no annexations in the West Bank."

Starmer's move followed similar rhetoric from France.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Labour Party leader also urged Hamas to take steps to do its part in restoring peace.

"Meanwhile, our message to the terrorists of Hamas is unchanged and unequivocal. They must immediately release all the hostages. Sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza," he continued.

The development came shortly after President Trump met with Starmer in Scotland.

Trump declined to endorse Starmer's move in a statement to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.