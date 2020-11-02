Mark Levin's closing message to voters: Biden will 'take your liberty and turn it inside out' 

Republicans must turn out in droves on Election Day to preserve the American Republic and the principles on which it was founded, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin told "Hannity" viewers on Monday.

" It's our turn, Republicans," Levin said. "It's almost like a military operation without the violence. It's time for Republicans to come out of every township, every village, every city, every suburb and to bring family members and vote. It's time for us to make our presence felt on Election Day. If more of us votes than them, we win and we save this Republic."

MARK LEVIN COMPARES BIDEN-SANDERS UNITY PLATFORM TO 1996 SOVIET CONSTITUTION

Levin argued that the 110-page Democratic "unity platform" compiled by Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders is little more than "warmed-over Marxism." The plan, he said, rejects all the ideas upon which the country was founded.

"Where did this idea of America come from? It came from Aristotle and Cicero," Levin explained. "It came from the greatest minds mankind ever created. They talk about it as an idea ... there has been nothing like America on the face of the Earth."

He continued, "These men who created this country were well-read scholars and they understood what came before, as opposed to this, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders and AOC and so forth."

WHAT'S IN THE BIDEN-SANDERS UNITY PLATFORM? A HALT ON DEPORTATIONS, $15 MINIMUM WAGE, REPARATIONS

Levin, who previously likened the Biden-Sanders plan to the 1936 Soviet constitution, warned voters that if implemented, the "unity platform" would "take your liberty and turn it inside out.

"They will devour your jobs, they will devour your free will. America is great because of its respect for the individual. The individual isn't even discussed in this document ..." he said. "This is all about government. This is all about power. Whether you work in the coal mines, steel mills, whether you work in the oil patch, whether you are driving trucks, grocery store owners, white-collar, blue-collar, middle-class, suburbs, inner-city, liberty is the key. The word liberty doesn't show up anywhere in here.

"You know what equality is without liberty?" Levin added. "It's tyranny, it's totalitarianism. Liberty is the key and everything in this 112-page document is about tyranny."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As much of the country heads to the polls on Tuesday, Levin voters must ask themselves, "Do I back what this nation was founded on?"

"We've come too far," he concluded. "We are too great of a nation. We have saved too many people. We have lost too many lives -- think about your own ancestors -- to surrender this country on one vote to a failed, lifelong career politician and Bernie Sanders, an old-time Red out of Brooklyn. Think about it."