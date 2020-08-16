Mark Levin dubs Kamala Harris the 'most extremist radical politician ever to run for high office' in the USA

Presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is far from the moderate the mainstream media seeks to portray her as, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin warned Sunday.

Reflecting on Harris' record during the opening of his show, Levin asked viewers "to think as I go through this list that I made today, each and every one of these items, how radical it is and how wrenching it would be to our society."

CRITICS SLAM MEDIA'S RUSH TO CAST KAMALA HARRIS AS MODERATE

"She is farther left than 97 % of the Democrats in the United States Senate. She is left of avowed Marxist Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders. She's not moderate. She's not a pragmatist like The New York Times," he began.

The media has rushed to portray Harris, D-Calif., as a moderate from the moment presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected her as his running mate -- but she campaigned over the past year as an unabashed progressive, Levin observed.

Harris "rejects a physical wall on the Southern border. She compared the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service... to the Ku Klux Klan," said Levin.

"She believes in government-run health care for illegal aliens. Imagine what that will do to health care. She believes in the elimination of private health care...that means one hundred and sixty million people would lose their health care," he continued.

MARK PULLIAM SAYS HARRIS BELIEVES HER 'HYPER PROGRESSIVE RHETORIC'

Levin described Harris' support of the Green New Deal as a "socialist attack on capitalism," and noted her "attack on energy independence."

"She wants to eventually eliminate in short order coal, oil, natural gas, all fossil fuels and eliminate fracking," he continued. "She wants to repeal the president's tax cuts for the middle class. She wants to massively increase taxes on all Americans," he said.

Levin went on, "She supports infanticide and even more, she believes you, the American taxpayer, regardless of your religion, regardless of your moral views, that you should pay for it."

It is about as clear of an un-American, anticapitalist, anti-individual anti-Constitution agenda as one has ever stated. — Mark Levin, 'Life, Liberty & Levin'

Levin warned viewers of Harris' attack on the Second Amendment, her support for Biden's so-called "war on the suburbs," "the packing of the United States Supreme Court" and the elimination of the filibuster.

"Does that sound like a pragmatic moderate to you, ladies and gentlemen?" he concluded. "That sounds like the most extremist radical politician ever to run for high office in the United States of America. It is about as clear of an un-American, anticapitalist, anti-individual anti-Constitution agenda as one has ever stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Any one of these things," warned Levin, "would be destructive to our constitutional system, to our economic system, to your liberty and to your community."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.