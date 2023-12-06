Mark Levin blames Biden, Blinken for 'lighting up the Middle East': 'You have blood on your hands'

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin called out the Biden administration on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday for providing funds to Iran, whose proxies have carried out dozens of attacks against U.S. military personnel and assets across the Middle East as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza. Levin said the Trump administration had the Middle East on a path toward peace before Biden took office and "blew up" the region.

CRITICS SLAM BIDEN ADMIN FOR WAIVER THAT GIVES IRAN ACCESS TO $10B FUND: 'ABSOLUTELY OUTRAGEOUS'

MARK LEVIN: Joe Biden blew up the Middle East. And it really is about time we start to focus on this administration. Iran was going broke. They were on their back. The people were rising up. Hamas got no funding out of UNRRA at the U.N., which is really another front group because Donald Trump cut it off. The Palestinian Liberation Organization, founded by Arafat, the moderate Palestinians, their money was cut off by Donald Trump. We had five Arab/Muslim countries reaching out to Israel through the United States for a peace agreement. Saudi Arabia was next in line. Most of that has been blown up. And so when I watch Blinken get up there and lecture the Israelis about how to treat their enemy, I say to myself, you have blood on your hands, pal. What about you? What about your responsibility for lighting up the Middle East? You sit there, you're still funding Iran, you're still funding Hamas, you're still funding the PLO. And now you put your foot on the throat of Israel and you ask, what about the civilians?

So I ask Biden and Blinken, what about the civilians? You lit up the Middle East. When you came into office, you reversed every single policy that was in place. Peace was breaking out. And look at the Democrat Party. Two votes now in a period of a week or so on whether or not they oppose antisemitism. Half of the Democrats yesterday voted against that resolution because if you're anti-Zionism, they say, can you be antisemitic? All Zionism means is the Jews have a right to their home in Israel. That's all it means. The Democrat Party, the media, the Biden administration can't just sit back and pretend these things are not happening in our college and universities in the Middle East. They have, in part, caused it.

Last week, Sen. Tim Scott and two dozen GOP senators requested a classified assessment on the Biden administration’s plan to "deter" Iranian aggression and prevent the "escalation of conflict" in the Middle East.

Scott, R-S.C., penned a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday after the Biden administration’s move earlier this month to issue a waiver to provide Iran access to approximately $10 billion.

Scott and his 24 Senate colleagues said the Biden administration is lacking a "cohesive Iran strategy."

Scott and the senators pointed out that Iranian proxies have increased their attacks against U.S. personnel in the region. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria have conducted more than 75 attacks against U.S. personnel since October 7.

"United States forces have responded only three times," Scott and the senators wrote. "However, at the same time, your administration has inadvisably taken steps to unlock tens of billions of dollars for Iran to fund additional terrorist activities that directly threaten American lives."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.