Mark Levin slams Biden for creating crises: 'He's a human pandemic'

Fox News host Mark Levin slammed President Biden as a "human pandemic" for his "Marxist" policies during an appearance on ‘Hannity,’ calling out the Biden administration for creating several crises in its first 100 days.

MARK LEVIN: Every one of these crises you mentioned were created by Joe Biden. Joe Biden is a human pandemic. That’s exactly what he is. From the border, to the currency, to inflation, the price of food the price of gasoline, the price of toys and plastics and steel—go right down the list. He has opened a Pandora’s Box to inflation and that is a tough box to shut.

But, the Democrats are used to these sort of things since they create inflation, and recession, and depressions all the time, taking our money and money that doesn’t even exist and throwing it all over the place to give money to its base as they follow this Marxist ideology of class warfare an oppression oppressor.

Joe Biden is the greatest president—not for our allies but for our enemies. Hamas sees it, Islamic Jihad sees it, the Palestinian terrorists see it—that’s why they’re doing what they’re doing. The communist Chinese see it, they thumb their nose at Biden. Putin sees it, they all see it. It’s a much more dangerous world as a result of Biden being in the Oval Office. He is absolutely pathetic.

