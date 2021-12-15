Levin calls for disbarment of Adam Schiff, blasts 'thug' Elizabeth Warren over court-packing demands

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff has gone litigiously rogue for long enough in his official capacity that it is time for either Republicans on Capitol Hill or individual citizens to petition the California State Supreme Court's ethics arm to consider revoking his law license, Mark Levin told Fox News on Wednesday.

Levin was reacting to news that Schiff, a California Democrat, had doctored an evidentiary text message from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio the day prior to the Capitol riots.

Jordan had forwarded a legal memo to Trump on January 5, 2021, in regard to certifying the 2020 election counts, according to The Federalist. A Democratic spokesman for the House January 6 Committee told The Federalist it "inadvertently" added extra punctuation to one part of the message and "regrets the error."

Levin told "Hannity" that this is not the first time that Schiff – who read the text aloud on the record via videoconference – has purportedly run afoul of ethics or standard procedures:

"When it comes to Adam Schiff doctoring evidence, Adam Schiff is a lawyer and has a license in the state of California and maybe other places," said Levin.

"Rather than us just whining about this reprobate and unethical hack, let’s do something about it: Lawyers are not free to doctor evidence particularly when they are doctoring evidence for the purpose of putting people in prison."

Levin called on Republicans or everyday citizens to file complaints in Sacramento:

"I'd ask the Republicans in Congress, but any citizen can do it – with the ethics arm of the Supreme Court of California and seek the license of Adam Schiff," he said.

Schiff "has got the media eating out of his hand," Levin later told host Sean Hannity. "This guy is unethical. He doesn’t deserve to be a member of the bar – he is worse than a slip-and-fall lawyer, he's a slip-and-fall congressman."

Levin later pivoted to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who called for packing the Supreme Court because it purportedly is acting in ways damaging to democracy.

Levin said that instead, the court is simply acting in ways Warren disagrees with – which in turn reveals a "totalitarian" streak in the Massachusetts lawmaker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Elizabeth Warren is a thug and a liar. She got into college lying about her ethnicity and continued to lie," he said.

"She tried to use Native Americans to get to where she is. This thug wants to add 4 seats to the U.S. Supreme Court and 4 seats to the U.S. Senate: Enough seats until they control everything. That’s totalitarianism."