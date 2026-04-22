Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Mark Cuban shoots down presidential bid as he teams up with Trump admin to cut healthcare costs

Cuban tells Steve Doocy his Cost Plus Drugs platform is working with TrumpRx to bring down prices

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Mark Cuban walks through his hometown of Pittsburgh Video

Mark Cuban walks through his hometown of Pittsburgh

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, discussing his humble beginnings selling garbage bags door-to-door at age 12. He recounts his journey through tech, media and now healthcare with Cost Plus Drugs.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban shot down a presidential run Wednesday while detailing his broader efforts to team up with the Trump administration to lower drug costs for all Americans.

"It's not going to happen," he said of a presidential bid on "Fox & Friends."

"My dream has not been to be president, but my dream, and truly, as an entrepreneur, I think I can have an impact and really change the economics of healthcare in this country. I think that's something that can have as big an impact as any political position."

During his live morning walk with Fox News' Steve Doocy in Pittsburgh, Cuban elaborated on how he plans to use those aspirations in conjunction with TrumpRx, the Trump administration's effort to connect U.S. consumers with lower-cost drugs, to bring about positive change in the healthcare industry.

5 STEPS THE NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MUST TAKE TO MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN

Mark Cuban holding microphone and smiling on stage at SXSW in Austin

Mark Cuban speaks on stage during the SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas, on March 14. (Amanda Stronza/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

"We're working really close with TrumpRx," he shared.

Cuban owns the direct-to-consumer prescription platform CostPlusDrugs.com, which cuts out middlemen like pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that can contribute to higher drug costs in the marketplace.

He emphasized that the nonpartisan appreciation for cheap medications means Republicans, Democrats and independents like himself can all get on board with the joint effort to bring down costs.

President Donald Trump speaking at the Old Eisenhower Executive Office Building with Dr. Mehmet Oz listening

President Donald Trump speaks about TrumpRx in the South Court Auditorium of the Old Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington on Feb. 5, as Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz listens. (AP Images)

"We're going to be integrating our list of medications there. We're looking to bring manufacturing from overseas for generics to Dallas, so there's so many things we're doing with the administration that I think will really accelerate [cost reduction]," he added.

Cuban said the mission is simple — to make all aspects of maintaining good health inexpensive, starting with medications and then going "across the board" to all healthcare.

Cuban also shared how his platform is revolutionizing the drug business as is, explaining that the medications' dramatically lower costs compared to market rates stem from a basic manufacturing cost, a 15% markup to keep the business running, a $5 pharmacy labor fee and a roughly $5 shipping cost.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

White House unveils new TrumpRx program as concerns mount about prescription drug prices Video

"You can save a lot of money, particularly if you have cancer, multiple sclerosis, [or] kidney disease," he said.

"There's a lot of really expensive drugs out there that, because we only mark it up 15%, we can save people hundreds if not thousands of dollars per month and we've really changed people's lives, and that's important to me at this time."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue