Mark Cuban cautions officials about 'presentation problem' with their plans to reopen economy

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban said on Friday there is a problem with how the idea of reopening the economy is being presented to the public.

“I think a lot of this is a presentation problem. We shouldn’t be talking about opening up, we should be talking about expanding what works,” the billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner told “America’s Newsroom.”

Cuban has been appointed by Trump as an adviser in matters related to reopening the economy.

Cuban’s comments came as several Georgia businesses were approved to reopen Friday after Gov. Brian Kemp decided to loosen coronavirus restrictions — even as the state nears 900 deaths.

US OFFICIALS CONFIRM FULL-SCALE INVESTIGATION OF WHETHER CORONAVIRUS ESCAPED FROM WUHAN LAB

While Gov. Kemp extended Georgia’s state of emergency until May 13, he also allowed for businesses such as bowling alleys, gyms, tattoo parlors, spas, nail salons and movie theaters to start operating.

He announced the plan Monday and signed the executive order Thursday, laying out a series of guidelines for how the state will start to reopen.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

The order allows restaurants to reopen on April 27, with a restriction on gatherings to 10 people per 500 square feet. Any business planning to reopen must enforce social distancing protocols and regularly check employees for signs of infection.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuban said that “dropoff” and “pickup” services at restaurants and grocery stores are working and are a viable approach for companies that could sell that way. “It changes the dynamics,” he said.

“If you’re a hardware store and you want to sell and you want to put it on the curb and someone can pick it up, great. If you can do it through delivery, great. That just extends what we’ve learned from restaurants. But to say that you want to open things up so that people can walk into retail stores, that’s a mistake," he said.

Fox News' Peter Aiken contributed to this report.