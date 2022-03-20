Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Retired Marine veteran who fled Vietnam as a child travels to Ukraine to help rescue families

Over 3.3 million Ukrainians have fled according to the United Nations

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Marine veteran Quan Nguyen joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss his efforts to rescue Ukrainian families as the Russian invasion continues.

A Marine veteran who fled Vietnam as a child travels to Ukraine to help rescue families as millions flee Putin's ongoing assault

ZELENSKYY BLASTS RUSSIAN ‘TERROR’ AS MARIUPOL ART SCHOOL SHELTERING 400 IS STRUCK

Task Force 824 founder Quan Nguyen, who spent time in refugee camps as a child, is one of two veterans leading the effort. He joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday to discuss his efforts and why he is going above and beyond to help Ukrainians trying to escape. 

"I have empathy for any refugee, regardless of background, religion, politics, because I've lived in refugee camps," Nguyen told co-hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy, Pete Hegseth, and Joey Jones. 

"They suck. They're horrible. You've got rats, you've got disease, and I would not want anyone to go through it." he continued. 

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR: LIVE UPDATES 

Putin targeting civilians is 'incomprehensible': Johnny 'Joey' Jones Video

He highlighted how appreciative families have been of Nguyen and his nonprofit for helping them during such a tragic experience. 

"So it just makes me feel like with all the evil going on, there is a little bit chance of humanity," he said. 

Nguyen explained how the mission began as first delivering necessary supplies, and has evolved to housing families. Nguyen said he has just leased a second home to help even more families as they try to flee the war-torn nation. 

"I'm here purely on a humanitarian mission," Nguyen said. "I've done the kicking in doors… I've done the picking up a weapon, but I feel that, at this point in my life, I can make a bigger impact by working on the humanitarian side."

"I've got those logistical skills that I want to put to use," he continued. 

The United Nations estimates over 3.3 million Ukrainians have fled the country to seek refuge in neighboring nations. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.