Mariupol officials claim Russian troops forcibly relocated thousands of residents: LIVE UPDATES

Russia continued its barrage of Ukraine in the fourth week of the war, pressing deeper into the devastated city of Mariupol this weekend where local officials claimed Russian troops had forcibly relocated thousands of residents, some to Russia.

Covered by: Fox News

Chinese official calls sanctions on Russia increasingly 'outrageous'

A senior Chinese government official said on Saturday that sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia over Ukraine are increasingly "outrageous".

Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng also acknowledged Moscow's point of view on NATO, saying the alliance should not further expand eastwards, forcing a nuclear power like Russia "into a corner".

China has yet to condemn Russia's action in Ukraine or call it an invasion, though it has expressed deep concern about the war. Beijing has also opposed economic sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, which it says are unilateral and are not authorized by the U.N. Security Council.

Mariupol city council claims Russians have relocated its residents forcibly

A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

The city council of the besieged city of Mariupol this weekend claimed that Russian troops have forcibly relocated thousands of residents, sending some to Russia.

Ukraine is still holding the key Black Sea port that has seen some of the worst of the war. The fall of Mariupol would mark a major battlefield advance for the Russians, who are largely bogged down outside major cities more than three weeks in.

Local officials report that more than 2,500 residents have been killed in the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

US doesn't 'seem prepared' for possibility that Putin uses nuclear weapons: expert

The United States’ reactionary moves to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine suggest that it does not have an adequate plan in place to respond if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to use a nuclear weapon, a former U.S. intelligence officer told Fox News.

Rebekah Koffler, a former U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency agent and author of "Putin's Playbook: Russia's Secret Plan to Defeat America," explained to Fox News that while the U.S. certainly has a strategic plan in place if Putin uses a nuclear weapon, recent responses to Russia’s aggression instill little confidence that the United States is doing the necessary preparation for such an outcome.

Putin targeting civilians is 'incomprehensible': Johnny 'Joey' Jones

The Big Weekend Show' panelists react to Russia's attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine.

