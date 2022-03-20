Mariupol officials claim Russian troops forcibly relocated thousands of residents: LIVE UPDATES
Russia continued its barrage of Ukraine in the fourth week of the war, pressing deeper into the devastated city of Mariupol this weekend where local officials claimed Russian troops had forcibly relocated thousands of residents, some to Russia.
A senior Chinese government official said on Saturday that sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia over Ukraine are increasingly "outrageous".
Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng also acknowledged Moscow's point of view on NATO, saying the alliance should not further expand eastwards, forcing a nuclear power like Russia "into a corner".
China has yet to condemn Russia's action in Ukraine or call it an invasion, though it has expressed deep concern about the war. Beijing has also opposed economic sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, which it says are unilateral and are not authorized by the U.N. Security Council.
Ukraine is still holding the key Black Sea port that has seen some of the worst of the war. The fall of Mariupol would mark a major battlefield advance for the Russians, who are largely bogged down outside major cities more than three weeks in.
Local officials report that more than 2,500 residents have been killed in the city.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The United States’ reactionary moves to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine suggest that it does not have an adequate plan in place to respond if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to use a nuclear weapon, a former U.S. intelligence officer told Fox News.
Rebekah Koffler, a former U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency agent and author of "Putin's Playbook: Russia's Secret Plan to Defeat America," explained to Fox News that while the U.S. certainly has a strategic plan in place if Putin uses a nuclear weapon, recent responses to Russia’s aggression instill little confidence that the United States is doing the necessary preparation for such an outcome.
