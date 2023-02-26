Maria Bartiromo talks threats to the US at home and abroad with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Sen. Joe Manchin

GOV GLENN YOUNGKIN TELLS MARIA BARTIROMO THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS ALLOWING THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY TO SET UP SHOP NEAR THE PENTAGON AND QUANTICO

MARIA BARTIROMO: Well, it's unbelievable to me that we've had such a soft response. They obviously have a plan. They and it was meticulous. They had that balloon fly over our installations, our military installations, nuclear installations. And you're telling me about cattle wanting to set up shop right near the Pentagon in Virginia, right near Quantico. Tell me more about that. How are they doing this?

GLENN YOUNGKIN: Well, first of all, the Biden administration is allowing them to do it. And this is this is the big realization that I hope that our congressional oversight committees, American CEOs and American people like Virginians, now fully understand that the liberal agenda will stand up to China until it gets uncomfortable. And the minute that the minute that it encroaches on their green agenda or their liberal agenda to take donations from China into our universities and other places, they will back down. And we must be tough here. We have to recognize that the ultimate objective of the Chinese, as I said, is world domination at the expense of the United States. They will continue to use every economic lever they can in order to do that, and that includes buying our agricultural, agricultural land and farmland. That includes invading, invading the economic supply chains of these most critical industries. I mean, they've been up to this for four decades. Yeah. And we've turned a blind eye and now we see the decade long plan to dominate the the the minerals industry, to dominate the supply chain for electric vehicles, for solar panels, to dominate the supply chain, for pharmaceuticals, to dominate the supply chain for next gen computer science and technical supply chain. This is what they're up to. We stood up when we stood up when they were trying to dominate the 5G supply chain and created trusted 5G capabilities. We have to do the same thing in these other most important supply chains.

MARIA BARTIROMO: Would you support revoking that most favored nation status on China?

SEN JOE MANCHIN: Absolutely. The bottom line is, is that China, Russia don't have our values. They don't have our best interests at heart. I can assure you of that. We've allowed this to happen. It started way back when when we let China come into the WTO and it's expanded and with be the entrepreneurs and capitalist spirit that we have in America, A lot of our manufacturers went over there to get a better return on investment. Now we must make sure that we rebuild America and we've got to do it here. And basically, the incentives that we're putting in the IRA, the Inflation Reduction Act, was intended totally to give us all the energy that we need right here and use the processes of what we do in America to make sure that we're energy independent and we're secure to remain the superpower of the world. And you can't do it if you're depending on other foreign supply chains to produce your energy, too. So this is what the bill's intended. This is what I'm stressing every day to make sure that happens. And watching the administration, how they administer.

MARIA BARTIROMO: Well, it is incredible because a free Iran could change the makeup of of the Middle East. Do you think there is a path for a free and democratic Iran if the mullahs are gone?

REZA PAHLAVI: That is the ask of the nation. But I would like to bring you back to the issue that is now the most elements that would be critical in changing the paradigm, and that is to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization. Why is this important? Number one, it cripples the regime even further. It gives more access to assets that could be frozen and then repurposed to support the Iranian movement at home, namely labor strikes that we need as an instrument of pressure from within. In other words, if the focus has been on maximum pressure, I'm advocating that there's a need now for a parallel track of maximum support in tangible means. This is something that will empower the people. While it will limit the regime in its means of counter reaction and repression. This is one path to getting us closer to where we want to be.

MARIA BARTIROMO: Well, we've been talking about foreign policy this morning. You did an incredible job at the U.N. fighting for America. First, how will you differentiate yourself from the other candidates and tell us your plan for foreign policy?

NIKKI HALEY: Well, you know, one of the main things I did at the United Nations that I think is so important is I did a book that focused on the 193 component countries, the percentage of time they voted with us and how much foreign aid we give them. The number one thing I would do is stop giving foreign aid to our enemies. We give $46 billion in aid, in foreign aid. You're basically talking about $1,000,000,000 going to Iraq. Who's basically dealing with the Iranians who are saying, death to America, You're giving $2 billion to Pakistan who are harboring terrorists, trying to kill our soldiers. You're giving half a billion dollars to Zimbabwe, the most anti-American African country there is. You look at China, we're giving China money for the environment. Are you kidding? We shouldn't be giving them a single penny. Belarus, who's holding hands with Russia in this war against Ukraine? And then you've got communist Cuba. We're giving them money and we have designate them a state sponsor of terrorism. When I'm president, we will no longer give foreign aid to our enemies. We will stop that, will start being smart and we'll start being strong again.

