Marco Rubio: It's clear our economy and corporations have become 'dependent' on China

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio joined "Special Report" Wednesday sounding the alarm on the growing "control" China has on American corporations.

RUBIO SAYS FINANCIAL DETERRENCE ONLY WAY TO BLOCK US WAR WITH CHINA OVER TAIWAN

MARCO RUBIO: But the other thing that there's evidence up here that's pretty clear is how dependent our economy has become on China. When I say our economy, it's the things we buy at stores, but it's also our corporations.

I mean, we've got large, very influential, powerful organizations in our country and the business sector who rely on the access to the Chinese market and production in China for their bottom line. I mean, it is for them too valuable now to to to jeopardize. And I think that's true for the National Basketball Association. I think that's been true for Nike, for Apple and a host of others and that includes, I imagine, NBC as well with the coverage of the Olympic Games. I mean, if their coverage gets out of line, they could very well be barred from sending journalists there to cover an athletic competition.

So I think what we're seeing here is evidence of how deeply intertwined they have become into our economy and how much control it gives them of what we get to see, watch, buy, how much we pay for things and what our companies are willing to say.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: