Marc Thiessen on covert migrant flights: Biden admin is 'trapped' on immigration

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday that the Democrats are not even competing for voters in the political middle. Thiessen said the Biden administration isn't interested in cracking down on border security as migrants are transported to American communities from the southern border.

MARC THIESSEN: The big problem Democrats seem to think they have is that they're not even competing for voters in the middle. They have an enthusiasm problem with their base. I think an NBC News poll showed they have a double-digit enthusiasm gap with Republicans going into the next election because the left is so dispirited by the Biden administration. One, by its absolute incompetence and an inability to get anything done in the plummeting in popularity and two, their failure to get through all the radical agenda.

Build Back Better failed and all they really were able to succeed in doing was getting that COVID relief bill through and they've been at a full standstill. So there they're not going to do anything that's going to dispirit their base further. And their base is unfortunately out of step with the rest of the country when it comes to immigration. So they have no interest in cracking down on this because they're because their base will excoriate them if they did anything to secure the border. So they're trapped between the demands of their base for open borders and the inability to act.

