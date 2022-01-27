Rep. Tenney calls for Biden's impeachment after covert migrant flights revealed

New York Republican lawmakers Nicole Malliotakis and Claudia Tenney blasted President Biden Thursday after leaked footage revealed migrants being flown to a suburban part of the state.

"This is a complete, aggravated dereliction of duty, which is why last night on Twitter I called for Joe Biden to be impeached and removed. His primary obligation as the commander-in-chief and president of the United States is to enforce our laws, to live up to his oath, to enforce our border security and to tell the truth to the American people," Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told "Fox & Friends."

LEAKED VIDEO SHOWS FEDERAL CONTRACTORS FLYING MIGRANTS TO SUBURBAN NY: 'BETRAYING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE'

Leaked video shows migrants being transported on secret charter flights under the cover of night from southern border states to Westchester, New York.

"The government is betraying the American people," a federal contractor told a Westchester County police officer in a conversation recorded on the officer’s body camera on the tarmac of a Westchester airport on Aug. 13, 2021.

The footage was obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino. Reports first surfaced of such flights back in October when the New York Post captured video of the scene at the airport in White Plains, New York .

"Our government is completely out of control right now. They have lied to us. They've lied to the American people," Astorino, who is running as a Republican for the governor of New York, said Wednesday on Fox News’ "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Astorino said he personally saw the migrants being put on a bus to a Costco, where they were "then released into cars into the community."

The 51-minute footage of the August incident shows Westchester Police Sgt. Michael Hamborsky peppering federal contractors early in the morning with questions about the after-hours flights and why local police were not provided details.

"You’re on a secure facility here; we really don’t know anything and we’re in charge of security," he told one of the contractors.

"This is anti all our security stuff," Hamborsky said.

Such flights first streamed into the suburban airport from places such as McAllen, and Houston, Texas, last August, according to the New York Post. They only stopped after the outlet captured footage of the scenes back in October.

Malliotakis said aiding and abetting illegal immigration is a violation of the law.

"And you have it coming from the president of the United States. It is completely unacceptable. The Supreme Court ruled that he had to reinstate Remain in Mexico and he’s clearly not done that," Malliotakis said.

"In addition to that, you know that the drug cartels are making billions and billions of dollars every month with human trafficking, drug trafficking. We have the highest rate of fentanyl deaths in this country. Among 18 to 45-year-olds, it is the leading cause of death. Yet this president is on the side of the drug cartels and not the American people. We have many pieces of legislation that will address this very issue but we need to take the House first."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.