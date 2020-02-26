Dr. Marc Siegel warns of coronavirus 'community spread,' but says patients 'responding to treatments'

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel, reporting from Omaha, Neb., updated "Tucker Carlson Tonight" viewers Wednesday on the coronavirus outbreak, saying he was concerned about the so-called "community spread" of the virus.

"I think we're concerned now about entering another phase of community spread here in the United States," Siegel, reporting from Omaha, Neb., told Carson. "And we have some concern about it ... a growing worry in the country."

FIRST US DOCS TO ANALYZE CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS' LUNGS SAY INSIGHT COULD LEAD TO QUICKER DIAGNOSIS

Earlier Wednesday, Siegel reported the virus appears to be more contagious than the flu.

Siegel traveled to the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where 15 patients infected with the coronavirus are being quarantined, and where he has studied how the virus is being treated by the facilities staff.

The doctor told Carlson he did have some comforting news: "We found out how it's spreading. We found out that these patients are responding to treatments. This new antiviral drug appears to have some benefit to it."

Siegel also told Tucker the doctors and nurses are proactively teaching other facilities how to deal with the situation.

"They're getting on the phone, getting on conference calls and teaching medical centers around the country how to deal with an upcoming quarantine situation," Siegel said.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, a chancellor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center warned Siegel that about the potential spread of the virus.

"Watch what's going on in Singapore, in Western Europe, etc.," Gold said. "And if they can't contain the virus, I would say we're next."