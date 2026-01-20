Josh Shapiro reveals Kamala Harris didn't want collaborative relationship with her VP, disliked her own job

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., reveals in his new book that Kamala Harris didn't appear to want a vice president to directly voice their opinion to her and said that she didn't seem to like the job either as he underwent the vetting process to be her potential running mate in 2024.

The governor wrote in his new book, "Where We Keep the Light," that he had a knot in his stomach throughout his meeting with Harris, who was vice president to President Joe Biden, and the vetting process to be her VP when she was the 2024 Democratic candidate.

Shapiro wrote that Harris was "crystal clear" that she did not want the type of relationship where her VP would baldly state his opinions, even if he promised to back her final decision.

"If we had door A and door B as options, and she was for door A and I was for door B, I just wanted to make sure that I could make the case for door B, and if I didn’t convince her, then I’d run right through a brick wall to support her decision," he wrote, according to The New York Times. "She was crystal clear that that was not what she was looking for."

Harris alluded to this in her memoir, "107 Days," as well, as she detailed her decision-making process that ultimately led her to choose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Shapiro was considered as a running mate given he was governor of a large swing state and enjoyed high approval ratings, but he and Harris never meshed.

Harris cited in her book, "a nagging concern that he would be unable to settle for a role as number two and that it would wear on our partnership."

"It could have gone differently, had I left that meeting thinking that she would want a partner and someone to bounce things off of before she ultimately made her decision," Shapiro wrote in his account, according to The Washington Post. "There was a world in which it could have worked, but that was not this world."

Shapiro also indicated in the book, according to reports, that Harris did not like being vice president to former President Joe Biden.

"She noted that her chief of staff would be giving me my directions, lamented that the Vice President didn’t have a private bathroom in their office and how difficult it was for her at times not to have a voice in decision making," he wrote, according to the Times.

Shapiro said he decided to withdraw himself from contention after meeting with Harris toward the end of the vetting process.

When he asked to be connected with Harris to convey the news, he was told, according to the Times, "the VP would not handle bad news well and that I shouldn’t push."

Shapiro's book is set to be released next week. In it, he also described being questioned by Harris' staff about being a possible agent for Israel.

The Atlantic reported on a section of the book devoted to what he described as "unnecessarily contentious" questions from Harris' team — particularly former Biden aide Dana Remus, who asked him about being a possible Israeli double agent.

"Had I been a double agent for Israel? Was she kidding? I told her how offensive the question was," Shapiro wrote.

"Remus was just doing her job. I get it. But the fact that she asked, or was told to ask that question by someone else, said a lot about some of the people around the VP," he added.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.