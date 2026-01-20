Expand / Collapse search
Conservative journalist accuses legacy media of covering up Minneapolis ‘riot’

Nick Sortor tells Fox News he can't safely report from protest area after agitators robbed him, attacked vehicle

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Independent journalist Nick Sortor accuses legacy media of covering up Minnesota ‘riots’ Video

Independent journalist Nick Sortor accuses legacy media of covering up Minnesota ‘riots’

Independent journalist Nick Sortor opens up about on-the-ground reporting from Minnesota anti-I.C.E. ‘riots’ on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Independent journalist Nick Sortor criticized the legacy media on Monday, alleging chaotic "riot" conditions in Minneapolis have largely gone unreported.

"It's been a riot since day one… they've been trying to cover it up," Sortor told "Jesse Watters Primetime" guest host Charlie Hurt.

"The legacy media, in particular, they don't want to show what's actually going on out here. I have to do this live shot from several blocks away," he added, pointing to police lights in the distance. 

MAN ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED WITH FLAGPOLE BY MINNEAPOLIS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS IN VIOLENT PARKING GARAGE ATTACK

A firework explodes near fencing during a protest outside a Minneapolis federal building at night.

A firework explodes near fencing outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building during protests Monday, Jan. 12, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jen Golbeck)

"But I can't go over there anymore because I will be attacked, even with police lights over there. That is not a protest."

Sortor shared a harrowing experience on social media earlier this month when anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agitators swarmed his vehicle, shouting at him and yelling expletives.

MINNEAPOLIS ICE SHOOTING OFFICER FOLLOWED TRAINING AS POTENTIALLY 'DEADLY THREAT' DROVE AT HIM: FORMER AGENT

A group of anti-ICE protesters in Minnesota.

Video shot by Nick Sortor shows a group of anti-ICE protesters who swarmed his car in Minnesota on Jan. 11. (X/@nicksortor)

He said the agitators hurled frozen water bottles in his direction, smashed his windows and vandalized the vehicle with spray paint.

Sortor said his camera was also stolen and claimed that, despite the crime, he was forced to leave the area instead of the perpetrator.

Anti-ICE agitators clash with agents outside Minneapolis federal building Video

"It's crazy to me that this is the point that we're at. We are on our own out here, and we have to take our cities back. We cannot allow no-go zones to be set up in otherwise beautiful states like this."

Tensions have brewed in Minneapolis since the ICE-involved death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good after she appeared to accelerate her car in an agent's direction earlier this month.

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

