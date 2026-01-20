Conservative journalist accuses legacy media of covering up Minneapolis ‘riot’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent journalist Nick Sortor criticized the legacy media on Monday, alleging chaotic "riot" conditions in Minneapolis have largely gone unreported.

"It's been a riot since day one… they've been trying to cover it up," Sortor told "Jesse Watters Primetime" guest host Charlie Hurt.

"The legacy media, in particular, they don't want to show what's actually going on out here. I have to do this live shot from several blocks away," he added, pointing to police lights in the distance.

"But I can't go over there anymore because I will be attacked, even with police lights over there. That is not a protest."

Sortor shared a harrowing experience on social media earlier this month when anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agitators swarmed his vehicle, shouting at him and yelling expletives.

He said the agitators hurled frozen water bottles in his direction, smashed his windows and vandalized the vehicle with spray paint.

Sortor said his camera was also stolen and claimed that, despite the crime, he was forced to leave the area instead of the perpetrator.

"It's crazy to me that this is the point that we're at. We are on our own out here, and we have to take our cities back. We cannot allow no-go zones to be set up in otherwise beautiful states like this."

Tensions have brewed in Minneapolis since the ICE-involved death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good after she appeared to accelerate her car in an agent's direction earlier this month.

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.