Mamdani tells ‘The View’ he favors abolishing ICE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared he was "in support of abolishing ICE" during his appearance Tuesday on "The View."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, "Mr. Mayor, in light of recent events, there’s renewed calls from prominent Democrats to abolish ICE. I wanna know, where do you come down on abolishing ICE and if you believe that ICE has any legitimate law enforcement role?"

"You know, I am in support of abolishing ICE, and I'll tell you why," Mamdani said as the audience applauded. "Because what we see is an entity that has no interest in fulfilling its stated reason to exist. We’re seeing a government agency that is supposed to be enforcing some kind of immigration law, but instead what it’s doing is terrorizing people no matter their immigration status, no matter the facts of the law, no matter the facts of the case.

"I’m tired of waking up every day and seeing a new image of someone being dragged out of a car, dragged out of their home, dragged out of their life," Mamdani continued. "What we need to see is humanity, and there is a way to care about immigration in this city and in this country with a sense of humanity. What we’re seeing from ICE is not it, and we have not seen that from them in a long, long time."

BORDERS STATE SENATOR WANTS ICE TO BE 'TOTALLY TORN DOWN'

The calls to defund or abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have been growing among Democratic lawmakers since Minnesota resident Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer earlier this month.

Good's death sparked nationwide protests, with critics demanding more accountability for the agency or for it to be scrapped altogether. The Trump administration alleged that the ICE officer acted in self-defense and that Good was attempting to run the agent over with her car.

The debate over ICE’s existence has divided moderate Democrats and progressives. On Thursday, veteran Democratic strategist James Carville warned members of his party against calling for ICE to be abolished.

OBAMA-ERA ICE DIRECTOR SAYS TRUMP ADMIN LIKE A ‘POLICE STATE’ BY ASKING PEOPLE TO PROVE LEGAL CITIZENSHIP

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who has also been critical of ICE, praised Mamdani.

"You know, it’s really nice to have you here. You make sense," Goldberg told the mayor as the appearance concluded.

"I just want to say, listen, if you can do what you say you can do, you will not only remake the city, but you may help remake the nation."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.