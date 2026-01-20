Expand / Collapse search
Mamdani tells ‘The View’ he favors abolishing ICE

Progressive mayor cites agency 'terrorizing people' after Minnesota resident Renee Good was killed by ICE officer

By Alexander Hall Fox News
NYC Mayor Mamdani declares 'I am in support of abolishing ICE' Video

NYC Mayor Mamdani declares 'I am in support of abolishing ICE'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke with ‘The View’ about why he supports abolishing ICE, a position shared by many progressive Democrats.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared he was "in support of abolishing ICE" during his appearance Tuesday on "The View."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, "Mr. Mayor, in light of recent events, there’s renewed calls from prominent Democrats to abolish ICE. I wanna know, where do you come down on abolishing ICE and if you believe that ICE has any legitimate law enforcement role?"

"You know, I am in support of abolishing ICE, and I'll tell you why," Mamdani said as the audience applauded. "Because what we see is an entity that has no interest in fulfilling its stated reason to exist. We’re seeing a government agency that is supposed to be enforcing some kind of immigration law, but instead what it’s doing is terrorizing people no matter their immigration status, no matter the facts of the law, no matter the facts of the case.

"I’m tired of waking up every day and seeing a new image of someone being dragged out of a car, dragged out of their home, dragged out of their life," Mamdani continued. "What we need to see is humanity, and there is a way to care about immigration in this city and in this country with a sense of humanity. What we’re seeing from ICE is not it, and we have not seen that from them in a long, long time."

Alyssa Farah Griffin Israel deal

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Mayor Mamdani about whether he supported liberal calls to abolish ICE.  (Screenshot/ABC)

The calls to defund or abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have been growing among Democratic lawmakers since Minnesota resident Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer earlier this month. 

Good's death sparked nationwide protests, with critics demanding more accountability for the agency or for it to be scrapped altogether. The Trump administration alleged that the ICE officer acted in self-defense and that Good was attempting to run the agent over with her car. 

The debate over ICE’s existence has divided moderate Democrats and progressives. On Thursday, veteran Democratic strategist James Carville warned members of his party against calling for ICE to be abolished. 

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined the rising tide of prominent Democrats calling to abolish ICE. (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who has also been critical of ICE, praised Mamdani.

"You know, it’s really nice to have you here. You make sense," Goldberg told the mayor as the appearance concluded. 

"I just want to say, listen, if you can do what you say you can do, you will not only remake the city, but you may help remake the nation."

Whoopi Goldberg attending event

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lauded NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

