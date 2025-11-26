Expand / Collapse search
Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani speaks about 'weirdest thing' he saw during Trump White House visit

Zohran Mamdani says he discovered UFC coffee table book showing plans for White House event next year

Greg Norman
White House teases UFC South Lawn smackdown Video

White House teases UFC South Lawn smackdown

Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff reports on the White House teasing a UFC match on the South Lawn on 'The Story.'

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani opened up in an interview when asked to describe the "weirdest thing" he saw at the White House during his visit with President Donald Trump. 

The democratic socialist told comedian and talk show host Adam Friedland that as he sat down and waited to meet with Trump last Friday, "in front of me are all these different coffee table books and one of them is ‘UFC at the White House.’" 

Mamdani said he had "no idea" that a UFC event was coming to the White House next June, saying on "The Adam Friedland Show" that he was "just flipping through" the book. 

"It was just a visualization of like what... it’s going to look like on the lawn," Mamdani added, noting that he does not plan on attending the event.

UFC WHITE HOUSE PLANS REVEALED, INCLUDING WEIGH-INS AT LINCOLN MEMORIAL: REPORT 

Zohran Mamdani stands next to President Donald Trump, who is sitting at desk in Oval Office

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump are seen in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"He gave me a tour of the Oval Office and the Cabinet room," Mamdani also said about his visit with Trump. "He showed me the portraits of all the presidents in the Cabinet room." 

The White House did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

UFC President and CEO Dana White has already promised the "greatest fight card ever assembled" for the possible event that would take place on the White House lawn next summer to celebrate America’s upcoming 250th birthday. 

TRUMP SAYS UFC FIGHT WILL TAKE PLACE ON WHITE HOUSE GROUNDS

Oval Office meeting between Trump and Mamdani

President Donald Trump meets with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office on Nov. 21, 2025. (Andrew Harnick/Getty Images)

"Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of ‘America250’ and I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight," Trump said in July. 

"Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House," Trump said. "We have a lot of land there."

Trump at UFC

UFC CEO Dana White and President Donald Trump are seen before a bantamweight title fight during UFC 316 on June 7, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images via Reuters)

Trump, who is a known close friend of White, attended a UFC fight in Newark, New Jersey, in June. 

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos and Jackson Thompson contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

