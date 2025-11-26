Mamdani speaks about 'weirdest thing' he saw during Trump White House visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani opened up in an interview when asked to describe the "weirdest thing" he saw at the White House during his visit with President Donald Trump.

The democratic socialist told comedian and talk show host Adam Friedland that as he sat down and waited to meet with Trump last Friday, "in front of me are all these different coffee table books and one of them is ‘ UFC at the White House .’"

Mamdani said he had "no idea" that a UFC event was coming to the White House next June, saying on "The Adam Friedland Show" that he was "just flipping through" the book.

"It was just a visualization of like what... it’s going to look like on the lawn," Mamdani added, noting that he does not plan on attending the event.

"He gave me a tour of the Oval Office and the Cabinet room," Mamdani also said about his visit with Trump. "He showed me the portraits of all the presidents in the Cabinet room."

The White House did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

UFC President and CEO Dana White has already promised the "greatest fight card ever assembled" for the possible event that would take place on the White House lawn next summer to celebrate America’s upcoming 250th birthday.

"Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of ‘America250’ and I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight," Trump said in July.

"Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House," Trump said. "We have a lot of land there."

Trump, who is a known close friend of White, attended a UFC fight in Newark, New Jersey, in June.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos and Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.