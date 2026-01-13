Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Mamdani, President Trump have been texting at least twice a week — as unlikely bromance blossoms: sources

The socialist mayor and conservative president chat about wide range of topics, sources say

By Craig McCarthy New York Post
close
Zohran Mamdani arrives in DC for meeting with President Donald Trump Video

Zohran Mamdani arrives in DC for meeting with President Donald Trump

Former Clinton advisor Mark Penn joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump, and the tension between both men throughout Mamdani's mayoral campaign.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hey, you up?

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Trump have been exchanging "friendly" missives at least twice a week — as the unlikely bromance between the socialist and conservative commander-in-chief continues to blossom, The Post has learned.

‘JUST SAY YES’: TRUMP CUTS IN AS NYC MAYOR-ELECT MAMDANI DODGES ON CALLING HIM A ‘FASCIST’ AT OVAL OFFICE

The former Astoria lawmaker and the Queens native have semi-regularly been chatting via text since their chummy White House meeting in November, discussing a wide range of topics, from the toppling of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and zoning red tape in Big Apple real estate, according to sources.

Mayor-elect Mamdani and President Trump

President Donald Trump met with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for the first time in the Oval Office during November.  (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Insiders with knowledge of the conversation described the tone of the texts as "friendly."

MAMDANI CALLS ICE DETENTION OF NYC EMPLOYEE 'ASSAULT ON OUR DEMOCRACY'

"It wouldn’t make practical, political sense for them to scream at each other — in public or private," one politico said, while also noting, "Of course, they can’t appear too cozy."

The source added: "Mamdani would be smart to kiss Trump’s ass … Especially when the federal government can withhold billions from the city."

Oval Office meeting between Trump and Mamdani

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (L) in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Andrew Harnick/Getty Images)

The budding relationship and the regularity with which the two chat personally are a marked departure from previous interactions between presidents and New York City mayors in recent history.

MAMDANI STRONGLY CONDEMNS TRUMP'S CAPTURE OF VENEZUELAN LEADER MADURO AS 'ACT OF WAR'

Even Mamdani’s predecessor Mayor Eric Adams, who cozied up to Trump and rushed down to DC in the middle of the night to attend his inauguration last year, had to connect with the president through intermediaries.

Andrew Kirtzman, CEO of the strategic communications firm KSX, said it was "remarkable that Trump feels so comfortable with [Mamdani]."

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump take questions from the press following their one-on-one meeting, Friday, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C. (Pool/Fox News)

"He hated (Bill) de Blasio, the last left-wing mayor, and probably felt estranged from the city because of it," he said. "He seems to feel an emotional connection with Mamdani. The mayor must be totally amazed by what’s happening."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Asked how this might play with Mamdani’s base of Democratic Socialists of America members who despise the Republican White House, Kirtzman said he believed they’d likely give the lefty mayor a pass.

"I think the left understands this is purely transactional from Mamdani’s perspective," he said.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue