Mamdani, President Trump have been texting at least twice a week — as unlikely bromance blossoms: sources

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Trump have been exchanging "friendly" missives at least twice a week — as the unlikely bromance between the socialist and conservative commander-in-chief continues to blossom, The Post has learned.

The former Astoria lawmaker and the Queens native have semi-regularly been chatting via text since their chummy White House meeting in November, discussing a wide range of topics, from the toppling of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and zoning red tape in Big Apple real estate, according to sources.

Insiders with knowledge of the conversation described the tone of the texts as "friendly."

"It wouldn’t make practical, political sense for them to scream at each other — in public or private," one politico said, while also noting, "Of course, they can’t appear too cozy."

The source added: "Mamdani would be smart to kiss Trump’s ass … Especially when the federal government can withhold billions from the city."

The budding relationship and the regularity with which the two chat personally are a marked departure from previous interactions between presidents and New York City mayors in recent history.

Even Mamdani’s predecessor Mayor Eric Adams, who cozied up to Trump and rushed down to DC in the middle of the night to attend his inauguration last year, had to connect with the president through intermediaries.

Andrew Kirtzman, CEO of the strategic communications firm KSX, said it was "remarkable that Trump feels so comfortable with [Mamdani]."

"He hated (Bill) de Blasio, the last left-wing mayor, and probably felt estranged from the city because of it," he said. "He seems to feel an emotional connection with Mamdani. The mayor must be totally amazed by what’s happening."

Asked how this might play with Mamdani’s base of Democratic Socialists of America members who despise the Republican White House, Kirtzman said he believed they’d likely give the lefty mayor a pass.

"I think the left understands this is purely transactional from Mamdani’s perspective," he said.