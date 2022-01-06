Rep. Malliotakis warns NYC will trend toward 'anarchy' of Portland, Chicago under new Manhattan DA

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., joined "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday to discuss the newly-sworn in Manhattan district attorney's soft-on-crime approach, warning the city could trend toward the "anarchy" of other liberal cities under his watch. Rep. Malliotakis shared her deep concern with Todd Piro, arguing Alvin Bragg's effort to essentially decriminalize a variety of offenses will "empower" those who wish to do the city harm.

NYC DISTRICT ATTORNEY ALVIN BRAGG BLASTED BY CRITICS OVER LIGHTER PUNISHMENT FOR VIOLENT CRIMINALS

NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: This policy certainly is going to empower those who are doing the wrong thing in our city and at a time when we just are trying to recover in this city post-Bill de Blasio. To see that the new district attorney in Manhattan is someone who is not going to help us restore this city, bring people back to work and ensure that we attract more tourism that we keep businesses here, is going to be doing the exact opposite. And just to give the viewers a sense of the policy in practice, in practice this D.A. wants to actually charge people who commit armed robbery with just petty larceny that's seeking a sentence of a maximum of 25 years and bringing it down to just 364 days. And when you talk about drug dealing at a time when... fentanyl is a leading cause of death among 18 to 49-year-olds, he wants to take drug dealing and charge it with possession. So you know what New York City is going to see now is our city, unfortunately, move toward the anarchy of Portland, the murders of Chicago, the smash and grabs of San Francisco. And I'm deeply concerned about this.

