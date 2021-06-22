Mainstream news networks ignore story on Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse's membership in 'all-White' beach club

ABC, CBS and NBC newscasts have thus far ignored the renewed focus on Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's, D-R.I., membership in a reportedly all-White beach club, choosing not to dedicate any airtime to the reports in their Monday evening or Tuesday morning broadcasts.

According to a report by NewsBusters, the liberal networks "deemed a race scandal involving a Democrat too unimportant to give it airtime on their evening newscasts." NBC News' first article containing details of the story went online once Monday's nightly newscasts was already in progress.

In a video posted Saturday by GoLocalProv, an unnamed interviewer asked Whitehouse about his membership in the club, as well as its alleged lack of diversity in membership. He told the interviewer that he thought the people running the club were still working on the diversity issue and that he was "sorry it hasn't happened yet." He went on to say that the club was a "long tradition" in his home state of Rhode Island, there were many more like it, and that the issue needed to be worked through.

Despite Whitehouse remaining a member of the club after reportedly promising to quit in 2006, the networks still chose not to cover what some have described as hypocrisy from one of the most progressive Democrats in the Senate.

The networks instead elected to cover other arguably trivial stories, such as upcoming new movie releases and reports that drinking coffee is good for your liver.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany reacted Tuesday to the stunning omission of the story, suggesting unfair treatment depending on the political party of an individual.

"I can't say I'm surprised to see the networks ignoring the Whitehouse story. It simply doesn't fit their desired political narrative as they target Republicans for scrutiny while running cover for Democrats," she said.