Mainstream news networks ignore story on vandalism of Rep. Nancy Mace's home

ABC, CBS and NBC ignored alleged vandalism at the home of Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., with none of the three networks dedicating air time in their Tuesday night or Wednesday morning news programs to cover it.

The story followed months of attention from the mainstream media on the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol and the concerns it raised over the safety of members of Congress, further highlighting the networks' exclusion of Mace from their coverage.

SC REP. NANCY MACE'S HOME VANDALIZED WITH ANTIFA SYMBOLS: ‘IT’S SUCH A VIOLATION OF ONE'S PRIVACY'

Mace announced Tuesday on social media that in the early hours of Memorial Day her Charleston, South Carolina, home had been vandalized with graffiti, which included profanity, and what she referred to as "Antifa symbols."

REP. MACE: ‘WE NEED TO GET TO THE BOTTOM’ OF CORONAVIRUS ORIGIN

Mace said in her social media posts that her children were at home with her when the vandalism occurred and this was the second time her home had been vandalized. She also thanked the Charleston police for the work they were doing to find the alleged perpetrators.

While each of the networks did not cover the alleged harassment against a sitting member of Congress, they did dedicate segments to lighter stories, including one of a bear attempting to attack a homeowner's dog.

REP. NANCY MACE TELLS ANARCHIST VANDALS ‘THINK AGAIN’ IF THEY THINK THREATS WILL ‘INTIMIDATE’ HER

Prominent Republicans and South Carolina officials expressed support online for Mace.