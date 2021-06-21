Sheldon Whitehouse doesn't denounce all-White beach club his family belongs to

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse last week refused to apologize for his family's membership in an all-White beach club in his home state of Rhode Island, calling beach clubs "a long tradition" and saying he hopes the club will admit minority members soon.

Whitehouse, D-R.I., was asked about his family's membership in Bailey's Beach Club, officially known as Spouting Rock Beach Association, by GoLocalProv in a video that was posted on Saturday. The interviewer cited comments Whitehouse made in 2017 that he hoped the highly-exclusive club would begin to allow minority members and asked Whitehouse's reaction to the fact it has not.

"I think the people who are running the place are still working on that and I'm sorry it hasn't happened yet," Whitehouse said.

GoLocalProv asked Whitehouse whether exclusive clubs with all White members should "continue to exist."

"It's a long tradition in Rhode Island and there are many of them and we just need to work our way through the issues," Whitehouse said.

In 2017, Whitehouse told GoLocalProv "it would be nice if the membership changed a little but it's not my position."

Whitehouse's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News asking if the senator stands by his defense of the club.

Bailey's, according to a 2003 New York Times profile of the club, has been "long considered the queen of American resorts."

The Times further reported that Bailey's is "a world of emerald-barnacled dinosaurs attended by uniformed retainers and underwritten by ironclad fiduciary trusts" where "diversity… has made scant inroads."

According to the paper, the biracial grandchildren of one member sometimes visited the resort, and it did allow Jewish members. But, according to one lifelong member quoted by The Times, Black people were "not really" welcome.

The Spouting Rock Beach Association's employment page describes itself as "an exclusive private beach club in Newport, Rhode Island."

GoLocalProv, meanwhile, described Bailey's as "the most exclusive club in America" and reported that the senator's wife goes to the club on most days during the summer.

Whitehouse, one of the most vocal Democrats on the high-profile Senate Judiciary Committee, said on the anniversary of George Floyd's death late last month that his committee is "working… to bring lasting change" on "racial injustice."