Maine Rep Laurel Libby won’t seek re-election, partners with Sentinel Action Fund in $4M boost for Sen Collins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby, a Republican, announced on Monday she will not seek re-election in 2026, instead partnering with The Sentinel Action Fund, a conservative super PAC, to support U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and other Republicans in the state as part of the launch of a new network of organizations.

"From Fort Kent to Wells, there's no doubt that Maine is a uniquely beautiful state — but its true strength is its people who are hardworking, independent, and full of grit," Libby told FOX News Digital. "Everywhere I go, Mainers tell me they’re frustrated with the challenges our state faces but uncertain how to make a difference. I'm launching Lead Maine to help bridge that gap and empower more Mainers with the tools to shape our state’s direction and ensure we have strong leaders at all levels of government, from the Senate with Susan Collins down to the state and local levels."

Libby's organizations will aim to educate and mobilize grassroots Maine residents and push for the state to be more conservative in which residents, families and businesses can thrive, according to the lawmaker's press release obtained by FOX News Digital.

Among the organizations will be a 501(c)4 nonprofit and a state PAC, with an overarching communication network, according to the release. Each organization will be dedicated to a different part of the political process to ensure conservatives can use various tools to engage and mobilize Maine residents.

MAINE REP LAUREL LIBBY OPENS UP ON FIGHTING 'CIVIL RIGHTS' SUPREME COURT CASE AMID TRANS ATHLETE BATTLE

"Maine needs a long-term, durable campaign infrastructure that grows our conservative grassroots movement and sets Republicans up for success in 2026 and beyond," Libby told FOX News Digital. "Lead Maine and its affiliated organizations are committed to building exactly that by educating and mobilizing citizens to drive meaningful societal and electoral change at both the state and national levels."

Libby is also partnering with The Sentinel Action Fund to create the Lead Maine Committee, a federal super PAC in which a conservative grassroots network will be used to reach voters in an effort to turn out support for Collins’ re-election next year, as well as other Republicans in future elections.

The partnership will invest more than $4 million to support Collins' re-election, according to a press release from The Sentinel Action Fund that was obtained by FOX News Digital.

The Sentinel Action Fund’s backing of Collins represents the group's first endorsement for the 2026 midterm election cycle. In 2024, the super PAC endorsed and supported U.S. Sens. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., and Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, in their races.

"2024 showed us the power and importance of a strong ground game and GOTV operation that communicates with voters early and often," Sentinel Action Fund President Jessica Anderson told FOX News Digital. "With the midterm elections only 350 days away, we're hitting the ground running in Maine as we announce Sentinel Action Fund's new partnership with Laurel Libby and the Lead Maine Committee. We are thrilled to work alongside Laurel Libby, who has proven her dedication to standing up to Janet Mills and the radicalized Maine Democrats. She is a true leader for Mainers, and we look forward to a strong partnership to ensure Senator Susan Collins is re-elected in 2026."

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, announced last month she would challenge Collins for her Senate seat.

DELETED POSTS URGING VIOLENCE HAUNT DEMOCRATIC SENATE HOPEFUL IN MAINE RACE

"Maine deserves to have common-sense representation in Congress, and with a strong candidate, effective ground game operation, and an energized grassroots network, we can build and turnout the coalition of voters needed to win," Anderson continued. "Sentinel Action Fund is pleased to announce our endorsement of Senator Susan Collins, and with it this important partnership with Laurel Libby and the Lead Maine Committee which will support Senator Collins’s re-election. Laurel’s grassroots experience and leadership in the state will make her an invaluable partner to our efforts to turn out voters early and on Election Day."

Anderson said the partnership and investment come ahead of a "pivotal midterm election cycle" and that Maine’s Senate seat will "play a critical role in securing and expanding the Republican Senate majority and protecting it is an essential step toward achieving a 60-seat majority," adding that she looks forward to ensuring Collins retains her seat in the Senate.

Libby added that Mainers "have a powerful voice, and with a strong network of support, we can work together to uphold the common-sense values and policies that will protect liberty and foster economic prosperity for generations to come."

"I’m excited to build a team that will empower Mainers to take part in shaping the future of our state," she said. "A key part of this effort will be the Lead Maine Committee’s partnership with The Sentinel Action Fund to mobilize voters and ensure Senator Susan Collins is re-elected in 2026. Defending this seat, and expanding conservative influence in the Maine Legislature, are critical to protecting our values from the far-Left policies of Janet Mills and her accomplices."

Libby, a critic of policies allowing transgender athletes in girls' sports, made headlines earlier this year when she made a social media post on her government account that identified a transgender high school athlete by publishing the individual's name and photos.

The Maine House of Representatives censured her over the post, leading Libby to file a lawsuit against House leadership, arguing the censure was a violation of her First Amendment rights and disenfranchised her constituents.

VETERAN WHO SERVED IN MIDDLE EASTERN WARS LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN AGAINST SEN. SUSAN COLLINS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lower courts initially denied her requests for an injunction, but the U.S. Supreme Court later ordered the restoration of her voting privileges while her lawsuit made its way through the appeals court. The Maine House in June fully restored Libby's speaking and voting rights for the remainder of the legislative session.

"I understand firsthand just how radical Maine Democrats have become," Libby told FOX News Digital. "Protecting this Senate seat and ensuring Senator Collins can continue her work in Washington is important to every freedom-loving Mainer. Lead Maine’s efforts and partnership with Sentinel Action Fund is dedicated to empowering Mainers to use their voices and build a network that will not only support this key race, but will also fill structural gaps in our state as we look beyond 2026. I am excited to lead the charge on the ground and work with our partners to turn Maine solidly red."

Libby "has proven to be a strong and effective grassroots leader in Maine, and we thank her for her service to the Maine State Legislature and her unfailing leadership," Anderson said.

"Sentinel Action Fund is excited to partner with her through the Lead Maine Committee to mobilize a wide coalition of voters to support Senator Susan Collins’s re-election efforts in 2026," Anderson continued. "This seat is key to protecting – and building on – Republicans’ U.S. Senate majority, and we must use every opportunity to talk to voters and get them to the polls next year."