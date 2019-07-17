Trump housing official Lynne Patton hits back at AOC: There's a 'humanitarian crisis' in her backyard

Lynne Patton, a former longtime aide of the Trump family and current member of the Trump administration, hit back at accusations of racism against President Trump from the so-called "squad."

“What I personally find most offensive is that they’ve accused the president of attacking women of color, they’ve accused Nancy Pelosi, yet these women of color were the first ones to attack me, label me a token, simply because I choose to vote based on policy and not my skin color,” Patton told "Fox and Friends," on Wednesday.

Patton was referring freshmen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

HOUSE DEM BLASTS 'JUVENILE' OCASIO-CORTEZ, CHIEF OF STAFF: 'IGNORANCE IS BEYOND BELIEF'

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday evening condemning President Trump's "racist" remarks this weekend -- although the moment was largely overshadowed by a dramatic floor fight earlier in the day that ended with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ruled out of order for a breach of decorum.

CONWAY BLASTS DEMS' 'TIRED' CLAIMS OF RACISM, SAYS SHE 'TOTALLY DISAGREES' WITH HUSBAND'S SCATHING OP-ED

The resolution asserted that "President Donald Trump’s racist comments have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

“The only people making this about color, is them. The president is making this about patriotism. These women have made multiple anti-Semitic, anti-law enforcement, pro-Antifa statements… where is the outrage about that?" Patton asked.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Later in the interview, Patton, who serves as head of Region II in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, said Ocasio-Cortez "cares more about the border" than about issues in her "own backyard," like public housing and homelessness.

Patton said she lived in public housing for a month earlier this year to see what residents experience, criticizing Ocasio-Cortez for ignoring a "humanitarian crisis."

"I see her constituents every day. They tell me they're unhappy. ... It's really sad that they put this woman in office who hasn't done anything for them. ... She cares more about her Twitter followers than her actual followers in New York."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.