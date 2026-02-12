Cardi B issues warning to ICE at California concert kickoff: 'We gon' jump they a----'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) called out musician Cardi B after she was seen in viral videos joking that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents should be attacked if they enter her concert.

During the opening night of her "Little Miss Drama Tour" in Palm Desert, California on Wednesday, the musician scanned the crowd for any Guatemalans or Mexicans in the audience and made a statement that went viral.

She then proceeded to warn, "B----, If ICE comes in here, we gon’ jump they a----," sparking cheers from the crowd.

"I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, b----," she continued.

ICE didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

However, DHS' official account on X replied, "As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior."

DHS appeared to reference the musician saying in a past video that she once routinely drugged and robbed men while working as a stripper.

"I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f--- me?,’" she yelled in the past video. "‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel.’ And I drugged [men] up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do."

Her condemnation of immigration enforcement in America comes only weeks after praising the policies of Saudi Arabia, a regime known for being far more theocratic and authoritarian than Western liberal democracies.

Cardi B noted numerous times that Saudi Arabia is bright and clean. She noted that she was initially hesitant to visit the country because of "restrictions on, like, women and gays and everything" but said the country has opened up more since then.

She went on to say that America has declined in both common manners and cleanliness, particularly when it comes to allowing homelessness in public spaces.

"America just got no courtesy. We ghetto. We just dusty. I'm sorry to say," she said. "And I'm an American myself, honey, but goddamn. And this country is so clean. I haven't even seen a bum. I don't think there's bums here."

