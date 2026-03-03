Expand / Collapse search
Luigi Mangione musical set to make New York City debut in the summer

'Luigi: The Musical' premiered to sold-out shows in San Francisco last year

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Luigi Mangione faces backlash for double jeopardy claim Video

Luigi Mangione faces backlash for double jeopardy claim

The Outnumbered panel discusses accused assassin Luigi Mangione's claims that he is facing double jeopardy in court ahead of his June 8th trial.

"Luigi: The Musical," a musical based around UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione, will premiere in New York City this June.

The Green Room 24 will hold a staged reading of the musical on June 15 with the cast yet to be announced. This will be one year after the musical premiered to sold-out shows in San Francisco.

According to a press release, the musical was "inspired by the bizarre true story of three high-profile inmates (Luigi Mangione, Diddy and Sam Bankman Fried) who were all held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn at the same time."

Luigi Mangione makes facial expression in court

"Luigi: The Musical" is based around Luigi Mangione, who has been suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Curtis Means for Daily Mail via Pool)

The show's description claims that the musical doesn't "glorify violence," but "interrogates it" while also "examining how violence is not just the act of individuals, but of elite institutions—like healthcare, Hollywood, and tech—through their neglect, indifference, and lack of accountability."

The musical has also been criticized for being produced too quickly after the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and while Mangione continues to face legal proceedings.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, theater director Ben Rimalower stood by the decision to hold the show, saying there was "obviously demand" for the "hit" show.

WRITER WHO SPOKE TO LUIGI MANGIONE MONTHS BEFORE KILLING MENTIONED 'FRUSTRATIONS WITH US HEALTHCARE SYSTEM'

Luigi Mangione and his supporters at court behind him

Despite facing backlash, "Luigi: The Musical" premiered to sold-out shows in San Francisco. (Mike Segar/Reuters; Pool)

"We do shows that audiences want to see. There's obviously demand for this hit show, a smart, satirical take on the Luigi story. Much like an insurance company (or news outlet), we get to choose what we cover, and there was no way we were passing this one up. The first performance sold out overnight and we've already added two more shows. We look forward to extending as long as the audience wants," Rimalower said.

The musical's spokesperson, Kathryn Musilek, also confirmed that more dates may be added to the New York City production soon.

WHAT THESE JUDGES REALLY THINK ABOUT THE LUIGI MANGIONE OBSESSION

Mangione currently faces life in prison for second-degree murder, weapons possession and falsified identification charges in state court as well as two charges of stalking in federal court. He has pleaded not guilty to Thompson's killing and other charges.

Woman holds a poster of Luigi Mangione during the

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to multiple state and federal charges. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

His state trial is scheduled for June while his federal trial is scheduled for September.

Fox News' Rachel del Guidice contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

