Luigi Mangione musical set to make New York City debut in the summer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Luigi: The Musical," a musical based around UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione, will premiere in New York City this June.

The Green Room 24 will hold a staged reading of the musical on June 15 with the cast yet to be announced. This will be one year after the musical premiered to sold-out shows in San Francisco.

According to a press release, the musical was "inspired by the bizarre true story of three high-profile inmates (Luigi Mangione, Diddy and Sam Bankman Fried) who were all held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn at the same time."

The show's description claims that the musical doesn't "glorify violence," but "interrogates it" while also "examining how violence is not just the act of individuals, but of elite institutions—like healthcare, Hollywood, and tech—through their neglect, indifference, and lack of accountability."

The musical has also been criticized for being produced too quickly after the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and while Mangione continues to face legal proceedings.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, theater director Ben Rimalower stood by the decision to hold the show, saying there was "obviously demand" for the "hit" show.

WRITER WHO SPOKE TO LUIGI MANGIONE MONTHS BEFORE KILLING MENTIONED 'FRUSTRATIONS WITH US HEALTHCARE SYSTEM'

"We do shows that audiences want to see. There's obviously demand for this hit show, a smart, satirical take on the Luigi story. Much like an insurance company (or news outlet), we get to choose what we cover, and there was no way we were passing this one up. The first performance sold out overnight and we've already added two more shows. We look forward to extending as long as the audience wants," Rimalower said.

The musical's spokesperson, Kathryn Musilek, also confirmed that more dates may be added to the New York City production soon.

WHAT THESE JUDGES REALLY THINK ABOUT THE LUIGI MANGIONE OBSESSION

Mangione currently faces life in prison for second-degree murder, weapons possession and falsified identification charges in state court as well as two charges of stalking in federal court. He has pleaded not guilty to Thompson's killing and other charges.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

His state trial is scheduled for June while his federal trial is scheduled for September.

Fox News' Rachel del Guidice contributed to this report.