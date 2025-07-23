Luigi Mangione musical sells out in San Francisco, producers eye national tour after smash debut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A San Francisco musical about Luigi Mangione , charged with the 2024 assassination of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, might go national as the show continues to sell out.

The show, entitled, " Luigi: The Musical ," is a "satirical prison comedy inspired by the bizarre true story of three high-profile inmates housed together at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn," according to the production’s website.

Mangione is depicted along with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was recently acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, and Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a multi-billion dollar fraud.

The three have reportedly been held in the same jail, the Metropolitan Detention Center, in Brooklyn, New York, but reports suggest Bankman-Fried was recently transferred to a different facility in California.

The website for the production features an announcement that it has been "Extended by popular demand – August 6 show added after sell-out run," and invites patrons to purchase tickets for the fifth show that was added.

Nova Bradford, head writer and director of the show, was quoted in The Hollywood Reporter saying that the show’s popularity has a lot to say about the level of interest society has in Mangione, as well as Bankman-Fried and Combs.

"There is this interesting thing that these three men represent three pillars of society that people have lost a lot of trust in in recent years, including healthcare, Hollywood and the whole tech/VC/finance ecosystem," Bradford said.

"And so what we want to explore more with the show is not about the individual actions of these actual people, but more so the place that these figures are occupying in the public consciousness and what it means about us when we’ve lost so much trust in institutions that are supposed to support us," she added.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the show was originally set to be performed at Taylor Street Theater in San Francisco, which seats 49 people, but was moved to The Independent, which seats 350 people.

The musical’s architects are reportedly trying to get it into the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, held in August, as well as considering adding shows in Los Angeles and New York, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Our hope is that regardless of someone’s worldview, they’ll leave the show with more questions than they had at the beginning," Bradford said.

