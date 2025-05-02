Luigi Mangione musical opening in San Francisco

A satirical play based on UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione will debut next month in San Francisco.

"Luigi: The Musical" is a comedy show centered on Mangione, 26, the Ivy League graduate accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, in December outside a Hilton hotel in New York City.

The show's website calls it a "campy, surreal, funny" and "emotionally honest" take on the cultural fascination surrounding Mangione's case that imagines him "sharing a prison with real-life inmates Sam Bankman-Fried and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs."

On the play's Instagram account, the actor playing Mangione is shown singing a line about the events that led up to his arrest that goes, "flash those pearly whites, there were cameras there that night, and that’s what let the police take me in."

TRUMP ADMIN USES LUIGI MANGIONE CASE TO ‘SEND A MESSAGE’ IN FIRST 100 DAYS: FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR

The 60-minute show will debut at Taylor Street Theater on June 13. Tickets for its entire run are currently sold out, but more dates will be announced soon.

The creators of the show clarified that it was "not a celebration of violence of any kind" or intended to send a message about the "ongoing legal matter."

"Our hearts go out to the family of Brian Thompson, and we acknowledge the pain and complexity surrounding this case," they wrote on the show's website.

The satirical show will instead explore "deeper cultural questions" about why Mangione has been celebrated by some and ask why Americans have become disillusioned by institutions like "healthcare, tech and Hollywood."

LUIGI MANGIONE'S ‘FANGIRLS’ ARE ‘NOT ME’: TAYLOR LORENZ ATTEMPTS TO CLARIFY COMMENTS ABOUT ALLEGED MURDER

"Our hope is that Luigi: the Musical makes people laugh---and think. We're not here to make moral proclamations. We're here to explore, with humor and heart, how it feels to live through a time when the systems we're supposed to trust have stopped feeling trustworthy," the show's website says.

Mangione has gotten praise on some corners of the left for allegedly killing the healthcare executive. The suspect's supporters on social media have argued that Thompson's murder was morally justified because of the resentment people feel towards America's healthcare industry.

Mangione's supporters have raised over $967,000 for his legal defense fund in the past five months.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Mangione pleaded not guilty last week to federal charges of stalking, murder through a firearm, and other firearms offenses during an arraignment hearing.

Federal prosecutors indicated last week that they intend to seek the death penalty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this article.