Lt. Gov. Patrick torches Biden over border failure, COVID crisis: 'This is insanity'

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick blasted the Biden administration for its handling of coronavirus and the border crisis as migrants continue to overwhelm agents and the Delta variant fuels a resurgence in COVID cases.

Patrick joined "America's Newsroom" Thursday after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order that will allow state troopers to pull over migrants who could be potentially infected with coronavirus and send them back to their port of entry.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT TOUTS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO CURB EFFECTS OF 'BIDEN IMPORTING COVID INTO TEXAS AND THE US'

"This White House is allowing our country not only to be invaded with many criminals crossing the border, MS-13 potential or current gang members, but now they are letting a flow of people infected with COVID while they are telling students in the first and second grade that they have to wear a mask, or telling adults vaccinate or wear a mask," he said.

"Why not you do something and stop the flow of illegal immigrants coming across this country with COVID?"

Border patrol agents are being swarmed with migrants at the border who are infected with coronavirus, Patrick argued, as Patrick continued to chastise the White House for their failures.

"And that’s why the governor is saying we will take our troopers and turn these buses around or — they [the Biden administration] are letting them go into every city, every Texas city," he said. "This White House demands that vaccinated Americans wear a mask and students in school and they have 2 million people crossing the border, many of them with COVID and [they are] doing nothing about it. This is insanity, total insanity."

In La Joya Texas, on Wednesday, Police Sergeant Manuel Casas raised concerns after authorities learned a Catholic charity had been putting infected migrants into hotel rooms.

"If they are kept somewhere temporarily and then released into our community that poses a problem. It’s a health risk and a danger to everyone else," he said.