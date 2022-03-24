Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg: Helping Ukraine win is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to reset the world stage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg told "America Reports" on Thursday that the United States aiding Ukraine in defeating Russia would be a "once-in-a-lifetime" chance to reset the world stage. He argued that the Russians ‘are on their heels’ and that a move by the U.S. to help Ukraine to victory is something China ‘will pay attention to.’

GEN. KEITH KELLOGG: This should not be about NATO unity, while that's important, this is all about Ukraine and Ukraine is winning the fight today. The Russians are stalemated, clearly they are digging in. They haven't made advances at all. Let’s figure out a way to let this new Sparta, Ukraine, win the fight. And they can. We just have to give them the support they need…

We give them intelligence. We have incredible, exquisite intelligence gathering. We did it when I was involved in Bosnia, where we assisted in giving intelligence underneath the table, but we did it. Unleash your covert activities here in the United States. We’ve got an incredible covert team with the C.I.A. We can bring forces to bear, so can the allies. Let’s give Ukraine a chance to win this. Why? Because that will reset the entire world, not just Europe. The Chinese will pay attention to this. The North Koreans will pay attention to this. Iranians will pay attention to this. I believe you have a chance, once in a lifetime, to reset the stage because I think the Russians are on their heels. And they are on their heels because nobody thought Ukraine could do what they are doing.

