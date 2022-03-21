Ukraine refuses to surrender amid new Russia threat; Biden will travel to Poland: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk dismissed calls by Russia for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol to the Russians, according to Pravda Ukraine.

"There can be no talk of any surrenders, laying down of arms," Vereshchuk said, adding that they will "just open a corridor" for people to leave the city.

The comments come after Russia called on Ukraine to surrender the city by 5 am on March 21 as the two sides negotiated a humanitarian corridor that would allow civilians to depart the city if they choose, according to reporting from RIA Novosti. Ukrainian authorities have continuously asked for such a corridor in the past, a request Russia has said the would grant but has yet to follow through on.

Russian forces, who have the city surrounded, say those who stay will be "with the bandits."