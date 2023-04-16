Expand / Collapse search
ESPN's Stephen A Smith uses old gaffe to burn Netflix as fans wait for 'Love Is Blind' reunion special

Smith went into time portal to gather old tweet

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith appeared to be one of the thousands who were in shock when Netflix’s "Love Is Blind" reunion special caused havoc on the streaming platform.

The episode of "Love Is Blind" was set to be a live showing, putting the company to the test. Plenty of users expressed difficulty trying to get onto the app and website. Some screens appeared to still be loading while other users were met with a message that read, "Pardon the interruption. We’re having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet and try again."

ESPN Analyst, Malika Andrews interviews Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors before the game against the Boston Celtics on December 10, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Smith went back into his own Twitter account and used one of the original NBA Twitter memes to poke fun at the show.

"Netflix servers right now," he quote-tweeted himself.

The original tweet came from May 2015 when the sports pundit wrote, "Take a look, y’all: IMG_4346.jpeg." The tweet continues to make its rounds on the internet from time to time, proving that the internet is the lone thing that can stay undefeated.

Stephen A. Smith speaks on stage during the Semafor Media Summit on April 10, 2023 in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Semafor)

In May 2022, Smith address the tweet.

"I don’t even remember who the hell I was talking about here," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Netflix faced a roasting on Twitter. Brands like Blockbuster and Redbox even came after the streaming giant.

FILE - This Aug. 13, 2020, file photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

"Love is … late," the company tweeted in an attempt to laugh off the saga.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.