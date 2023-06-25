Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Loudoun County school official found not guilty of perjuring himself in district sexual assault probe

Wayde Byard said he is 'relieved' by the outcome

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
Loudoun County parent Scott Smith sounds off on superintendents firing: One of many who hurt my child Video

Loudoun County parent Scott Smith sounds off on superintendents firing: One of many who hurt my child

Loudoun County, Va. parent Scott Smith and America First Legal senior adviser Ian Prior react to the firing of superintendent Scott Zeigler over his handling of two sexual assaults by a transgender student on America Reports.

A Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman accused of perjuring himself during a high-profile investigation into two sexual assaults was acquitted by a jury last Thursday in the latest development of the Northern Virginia school district's ongoing saga surrounding the incidents. 

The Virginia special grand jury's probe commissioned by Attorney General Jason Miyares under the guidance of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, both Republicans, looked into Wayde Byard on a perjury charge alleging he had lied about his awareness of the district's first sexual assault incident when it happened in May 2021.

Byard said, while he wasn't surprised or elated about the outcome, he was relieved.

LOUDOUN COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS NAMES NEW SUPERINTENDENT AMID CONTROVERSY OVER RESPONSE TO SEXUAL ASSAULTS

Photo of Loudoun County Public Schools

Parents, officials and the media have followed Loudoun County Public Schools' sexual assault investigations. (Fox News Digital)

"I really feel like I can put things behind me. I don't know what my future will be. The future's day to day right now. My wife and I are gonna go to dinner. I'm gonna watch the Yankees game tonight. That's as far ahead as I thought. So I've learned to take things one day at a time," Byard told the media as he exited the courtroom, local ABC 7 news reported.

"I was a workaholic. I'll admit that. And for a workaholic, it's like having withdrawal when you have six months off. So I haven't figured that whole thing out. But today, I can't say I'm really happy because I expected this... and I felt confident in this. I felt confident in Judge Fleming. I felt confident watching the jury that there had been reached an impartial and fair verdict. And really, as far as like happiness or elation? No, I feel relieved, obviously."

LOUDOUN COUNTY FATHER ARRESTED AT SCHOOL BOARD EVENT, SAYS SCHOOL TRIED TO COVER UP DAUGHTER'S BATHROOM ASSAULT

Jason Miyares signs papers at his desk

The newly sworn-in Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares works from his office January 19, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia.  (Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Associated Press said Byard told the grand jury that he became aware of the first incident in which a "gender fluid" student assaulted a female in the girls' restroom at Bridge High School after the perpetrator transferred to Broad Run High School and committed the second offense there.

ABC 7 reported that Byard's defense team attempted to portray him as the "fall guy" for the controversy that, like many others, have shrouded the district in chaos.

"I feel like maybe I was a stand-in for other LCPS employees," he said, according to AP. The outlet added that he is unsure of whether he will return to his job after being placed on unpaid leave since December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Loudoun County dad reacts to grand jury report on daughter’s alleged rape: 'Nobody held accountable' Video

The Attorney General's office maintained that Byard should be found guilty, though the outcome proved different.

Behind the hot-button case are the two incidents that took place in 2021, both caused by the same student but at two different LCPS schools. In June 2021, after the first incident, a father accused the district of covering up his daughter's sexual assault when a biological male, wearing a skirt, entered the girls' restroom and raped her.

Fox News Digital reached out to Loudoun County Public Schools for comment, but did not receive an immediate response. 

The Associated Press and Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.