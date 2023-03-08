Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declines 2024 White House bid after months of speculation

Youngkin has been a rising star in the GOP after his shock win in the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser , Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Gov. Glenn Youngkin calls out Biden for lack of leadership: 'He is a follower' Video

Gov. Glenn Youngkin calls out Biden for lack of leadership: 'He is a follower'

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin discusses the China threat, President Biden’s visit to his state and the 2024 election.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia confirmed Monday that he will not be launching a 2024 bid for the White House less than two years after his surprising victory in the state's gubernatorial election in Nov. 2021.

"No," Youngkin told Wall Street Journal editor-at-large Gerard Baker at a Milken Institute "Governing America" event when he asked the rising Republican star if he would be "dusting off" the signature fleece jacket he became known for during his race for governor.

Youngkin added that his focus would be on the Virginia legislative elections taking place this year and helping state Republicans hold their majority in the Virginia House of Delegates and take back the Democrat-controlled state Senate.

VIRGINIA GOV. YOUNGKIN TARGETS CHINA 

Glenn Youngkin in Georgia

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia speaks on behalf of GOP Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia at a Kemp re-election rally on Sept. 27, 2022 in Alpharetta, Georgia (Fox News)

"So in the words of LBJ, you will not seek and, if nominated, you will not serve and accept the Republican nomination for President of the United States?" Baker pressed.

"We’ll leave that one to LBJ. What I am very excited about is that America seems to be paying attention to what’s going on in Virginia," Youngkin responded.

Youngkin's decision not to run ends months of speculation the champion of parental rights in schools would seek to challenge former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner in the race, and face a growing Republican presidential field.

WHO'S IN AND WHO'S ON THE SIDELINES - YOU'RE GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seen during an early vote rally with Yesli Vega, Republican candidate for Virginias 7th Congressional district, at the Brandy Station, Va., fire station on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Prior to his announcement, a signal Youngkin might not be launching a presidential campaign came when two of his top outside political consultants recently joined the super PAC supporting Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Youngkin energized Republicans nationwide in his 2021 election victory. That's when the first-time candidate who hailed from the party’s business wing edged out former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe to become the first GOP nominee in a dozen years to win a gubernatorial election in Virginia, a one-time swing state that had trended towards the Democrats over the past decade.

Former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe

Then-Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe speaks at an election night party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fast-forward a year and Youngkin was a politician in demand on the 2022 campaign trail, crisscrossing the country on behalf of fellow Republicans. 

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics