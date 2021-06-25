Loudoun County resident speaks out after arrest: 'It was time to stand our ground'

Loudoun County, Virginia community member Jon Tigges was arrested for refusing to leave a school board meeting on Tuesday. Tigges joined "Fox & Friends First" to voice his concern about the controversial "critical race theory" curriculum along with the discourse taking place across the country.

JON TIGGES: What stood out to me the most is just how easily we've given up our rights and how easily we've retreated over the last 50 years. As I was standing there in the front of the room and realizing that people felt like they had no options after the school board.

That's what I felt. It's like we can't take another defeat if we walk out of here based on some tyrant declaring that a lawful assembling was, quote, unlawful, we're going to lose again and that it was time to stand our ground and that we weren't going to leave there unless people had an opportunity to do what they'd come to do, which was to air their grievances to public officials and hope that they would listen.

The reality is clear. They don't want to listen. They're not listening. And that our only option is that we, the people take back our country.

