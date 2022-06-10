Los Angeles Deputy DA says Gascon is a 'champ' for criminals: 'Why not commit more crimes?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Shea Sanna said the policies of liberal DA George Gascon are leading to low morale within the department. On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Sanna said Gascon is the champion for criminals rather than victims.

LOS ANGELES DA GASCON BLAMES INCREASING CRIME ON ‘BAD POLICIES’ THAT ‘OVER-CRIMINALIZE COMMUNITIES’

SHEA SANNA: Morale is down in the office generally. It's just hard to do our job because as soon as we catch a perpetrator, we have to release them. And then they come back with a new crime, and George Gascon will not let us increase the punishment or even allege a special allegation that they committed another crime while out on bond or [own recognizance] release so they – or punish them for not coming to court. And the criminals know this. They're not stupid. So, why come to court? You're not going to be punished. And while you're out on bond or OR, why not commit more crimes because you're not going to be punished? And if you do get caught, you're going to get a light sentence. And George Gascon will be your champ. He's in your corner, not the victims and not the people. And not for public safety.

