Lizzo flamed for viral tweet storm against 'racist,' 'transphobic' and 'fatphobic' individuals

Pop superstar Lizzo joined a wave of celebrities defending transgender culture in recent weeks after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation to restrict drag shows and ban gender transition treatment for minors.

The Grammy winning singer fired off a series of tweets Wednesday about transphobia, fatphobia, "complicit silence" and "apathetic participation," prompting debate online.

"Transphobia is lookin real rooted in racism right about now…" Lizzo told her over 2 million followers in a tweet that has received over 3.5 million views and 63,000 likes.

Her comments came less than one week after Tennesse expanded on previous obscenity laws to restrict "adult-oriented businesses" in the state and penalize performances that include topless "male or female impersonators" that are intended to provide entertainment for "a prurient interest."

Lizzo continued her Twitter lecture in another tweet on transphobia and fatphobia on Wednesday.

"I’ve never heard a person say why they’re racist… or fatphobic .. I’ve never heard a reason why someone is transphobic..I think if we knew ‘why’ these people felt this way there would [be] way less support for these ideals. Because the ‘why’ is more insidious than we realize."

But she also emphasized to fans that she doesn’t actually care about why people are bigoted and cares more about the "why" behind "bigoted" views.

"Don’t get it twisted— I don’t care why people are bigoted. That’s a waste of my imagination. I feel like there’s a lot of complicit silence and apathetic participation going on that wouldn’t fly if people knew more."

Lizzo’s thoughts on transphobia, fatphobia and other topics prompted thousands of responses on Twitter, with some journalists and political commentators criticizing the singer for her failing to provide evidence for her claims.

"Someone has chosen to tweet before they investigate," journalist Sonia Poulton wrote.

"Evidence?? Don’t you know: You must believe everything we say immediately or you’re a transphobe!!!" fitness coach Jay D. Cartere wrote in a mocking tweet.

Drag star DeJa Skye agreed with Lizzo, giving a one-word response to the singer’s post on transphobia. "Veryyyy."

Lizzo is one of many high-profile celebrities to speak out publicly in recent weeks about transphobia and the debate of drag queens in public life.

Celebrity drag star RuPaul argued that drag queens were on the front lines of the culture wars in an Instagram video Wednesday.

