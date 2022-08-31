Rep. Lisa McClain slams 'shameful' lack of action by DOJ on attacks against Catholics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to share her frustration with the DOJ not taking threats and attacks against Catholics seriously because it does not "fit their narrative."

MCCLAIN, GOP LAWMAKERS DEMAND GARLAND, ‘SPINELESS’ DOJ ‘BRING JUSTICE’ FOR ‘ANTI-CATHOLIC’ ATTACKS

LISA MCCLAIN: The attorney general and the DOJ have an obligation to uphold the Constitution, and they completely and utterly are not doing that. Instead, this Department of Justice and Merrick Garland is focusing on parents at school board meetings. They took an oath to uphold the Constitution, which includes the First Amendment over 160 attacks on the Catholic Church. You don't hear about it. You don't have any investigations going on about it. What's going on? I'll tell you what's going on. It doesn't fit their narrative. They would prefer to deal with parents going to school board meetings and labeling them as terrorists, then they would deal with the over 160 attacks on the Catholic Church. It's shameful. It's disgraceful. And that is why the American people are so frustrated with Merrick Garland.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: